Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of shooting someone back at the end of June. Patrol officers responded to the shooting on June 30 near Charleston and 14th Street. Officers said they found...
8newsnow.com
Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
KDWN
Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. Capt. Carlos Hank said the two officers hurt in the Thursday chase are expected to recover and the suspect also was treated for survivable injuries. Identities were not immediately made public. Hank says one other person was treated for minor injuries. Police say the chase began in northwest Las Vegas and ended several miles west of the Strip after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a police K-9 unit.
Fox5 KVVU
Rideshare passenger injured after shot during ride in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the central Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 3:35 a.m. near Valley View and Charleston. According to police, a...
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier
A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.
LVMPD: Reports of shooting at LAS 'unfounded'
Las Vegas Metro Police say reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded. Investigators say an "unruly subject" caused a loud noise in terminal 1, which caused panic.
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
Intersection closed after fire truck crash in southeast Las Vegas valley
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a crash involving a fire truck that shut down a southeast Las Vegas intersection.
850wftl.com
Influencer arrested for the murder of boyfriend arrested for domestic violence in 2021
MIAMI, FL– New reports have been revealed showing that Instagram and Onlyfans model Courtney Clenney has a history of domestic violence against her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli. Clenney was arrested in a domestic battery case while the couple was in Las Vegas in 2021. According to the...
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official records state that the police received a 911 call regarding a person who had been hit on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street At 11:15 AM on Thursday. The victim of the hit-and-run accident, a woman, succumbed to the injuries she had sustained and died. Upon investigation and utilizing...
Police: 22-year-old suspect claims 'self-defense' in West Bonanza Road stabbing
On Tuesday, Las Vegas Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Racilis for the fatal stabbing of his 54-year-old father.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
Robbery call leads to Las Vegas police shooting, vehicle chase
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate double shooting near Alexander, MLK
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Alexander and MLK. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police say two men were shot and taken to UMC for treatment. Detectives have the road taped off and you should avoid...
Las Vegas police search for suspects in assault and robbery of 90-year-old man
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects involved in a robbery of a 90-year-old man in a walker, who was "thrown to the ground" and robbed.
2 men hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.
Two victims suffering gunshot wounds after shooting, North Las Vegas police say
The North Las Vegas Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Alexander Road and MLK Boulevard.
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
