Florida State

WESH

Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida

Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County celebrates 200 years

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On August 12th, 1822, the Florida Territorial Council founded Jackson County, making it the third oldest county in Florida. Now 200 years later, residents came out to celebrate the bicentennial. “This is the first time I’ve actually been to this kind of event. It’s really really fun,” resident Kelley Liles said. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Florida Confirmed a Case of EEE

Florida confirmed a case of EEE (Eastern equine encephalitis) on Aug. 3. The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for EEE. She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. Consequently, she has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Federal jury convicts Florida woman in alleged murder-for-hire scheme

FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been convicted in connection with a purported murder-for-hire plot, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said in a statement. According to Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal jury in Tallahassee convicted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Florida and Louisiana Lawmakers Seek to Make Disabled Veterans Education Law a National Model

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, Representative Daisy Morales (D-Orlando) met virtually with Louisiana State Representative Beau Beaullieu (R-48) and staffers to discuss making HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans, a bill State Rep. Morales passed during the 2022 Legislative Session which Governor DeSantis signed into law, legislation in Louisiana and talked of a national model for disabled veterans on the state level.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Americans For Prosperity Florida Lower Gas Prices and Combat Inflation

Inflation continues to affect everyday Americans. Floridians alone have spent $681 more just this past May because of it. Gas prices are at $3.88 per gallon on average, which is still high. Thankfully, Americans For Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) is launching a campaign to ease the burden of inflation. And more importantly, bring awareness to solutions on how to combat it.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE

