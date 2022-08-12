Read full article on original website
WESH
Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida
Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
wuwf.org
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts
Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
Victims of Northwest Florida contractors have option for financial support
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With several Northwest Florida residents waiting on restitution from Banks Construction and LaCoste Construction, restitution that may never come, there is a fund in Florida that could help them out. In the past week, two contractors in Northwest Florida, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, have come under fire for taking […]
fosterfollynews.net
Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida Holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’ on Saturday, August 13, 2022
Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida held their annual ‘Back 2 School Bash’ on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10AM to 1PM, as seen in these photos from the event by Paul Goulding Photography. Backpacks, dental/vision screenings, sports/school physicals, vaccines, vendors, food distribution, clothes giveaways and more...
Jackson County celebrates 200 years
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On August 12th, 1822, the Florida Territorial Council founded Jackson County, making it the third oldest county in Florida. Now 200 years later, residents came out to celebrate the bicentennial. “This is the first time I’ve actually been to this kind of event. It’s really really fun,” resident Kelley Liles said. […]
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Confirmed a Case of EEE
Florida confirmed a case of EEE (Eastern equine encephalitis) on Aug. 3. The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for EEE. She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. Consequently, she has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
niceville.com
Federal jury convicts Florida woman in alleged murder-for-hire scheme
FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been convicted in connection with a purported murder-for-hire plot, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said in a statement. According to Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal jury in Tallahassee convicted...
Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
Woman accused of drugging Florida man, stealing $50K worth of items arrested
The woman accused of drugging a Fort Lauderdale man and stealing over $50,000 worth of cash and other items was arrested in Nevada this week.
floridapolitics.com
South Florida farmers hit 66% phosphorus reduction in previous year, beating 25% benchmark
Farmers have averaged a 57% reduction in phosphorus each year sin 1996, when compared with the 1979-1988 base period. South Florida’s farming community saw its phosphorus discharges fall 66% below levels set during a 1979-1988 base period established under the 1994 Everglades Forever Act. The 1994 law offered incentives...
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
floridanationalnews.com
Florida and Louisiana Lawmakers Seek to Make Disabled Veterans Education Law a National Model
ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, Representative Daisy Morales (D-Orlando) met virtually with Louisiana State Representative Beau Beaullieu (R-48) and staffers to discuss making HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans, a bill State Rep. Morales passed during the 2022 Legislative Session which Governor DeSantis signed into law, legislation in Louisiana and talked of a national model for disabled veterans on the state level.
floridianpress.com
Americans For Prosperity Florida Lower Gas Prices and Combat Inflation
Inflation continues to affect everyday Americans. Floridians alone have spent $681 more just this past May because of it. Gas prices are at $3.88 per gallon on average, which is still high. Thankfully, Americans For Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) is launching a campaign to ease the burden of inflation. And more importantly, bring awareness to solutions on how to combat it.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
