Huntsville Housing Authority hopes for community support in 2023
As the city grows, so does the need for affordable housing. So, looking ahead, McGinnis' goal is to educate the remainder of the community on what they can do to help HHA provide more housing for those in need.
thebamabuzz.com
28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15
We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
WAAY-TV
Silent auction to benefit Hartselle Police Department sergeant hurt on the job raises $3,500
The Hartselle Police Department hosted a silent auction Saturday night to benefit one of their own who was hurt on the job. Sgt. Lynn Dean is still recovering after a run-in with a dog while patrolling Tunsel Road Baptist Church in July. Several local businesses donated items for the auction....
Downtown Huntsville’s historic Lewter Hardware will close
Lewter Hardware is closing in downtown Huntsville after nearly a century of serving customers one at a time in a museum-like building with added rooms, wooden floors and shelves that climb the walls. Manager Caleb Hipp confirmed the closing on Friday, and a sign was on the door this week....
WAAY-TV
New nurses coming to Huntsville Hospital through partnership with Drake State
Nineteen future nurses are one step closer to the start of their career. A new partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College called LPN Launch is scheduled to start this Wednesday, when Drake students return to the classroom. Huntsville Hospital will pay up to $15,000 for...
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
ABC 33/40 News
Etowah County Schools return to pre-pandemic remote learning numbers
Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said there are ten students throughout the district learning remotely in their virtual academy. He said those numbers are slightly lower compared to last school year's numbers, returning the district to a pre-pandemic state. He said the school district is returning back to...
Former Huntsville nurse submits motion for new trial
A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has filed for a new trial.
WHNT-TV
Grissom High School parents respond to nutrition director on school lunches
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — Complaints from the parents of Grissom High School students have turned the issue of school lunches into a wide-ranging conversation about the district’s health foods policy. The conversation has opened the door for parents from other North Alabama school districts to chime in. Most...
Judge rules Morgan County man charged with killing 7 people is competent to stand trial
A Morgan County judge has ruled that one of the two men charged with killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs, is mentally competent to stand trial.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
WAFF
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Huntsville hit and run; no injuries reported
A person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in a hit and run. Huntsville Police said there were no reported injuries, but charges are expected for the driver, who returned to the scene shortly after. The wreck was reported in the 2800 block of...
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville Police chief looks forward to getting justice as trial is set in officer's murder
October 16, 2023. That is the date that family and friends of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III are waiting for as they look for justice. It's the day LaJeromeny Brown, the man accused of killing Clardy in 2019, will finally face a jury. "It never goes away," former Huntsville...
New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
From Dec. 2 - Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa's Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.
WAFF
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
