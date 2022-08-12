Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Rafters edge Chucks in game one of playoff series
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (38-33) faced off against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (57-15) for the first Playoff Game of the Sub-Divisional Series. After an intense battle, the Woodchucks fell to the Rafters with a final score of 6-3. Wausau held their own, led by pitcher Matt Milner (Southwest Oklahoma State), only allowing the Rafters to score one run through 4 innings. The Chucks tied things up in the bottom of the 4th inning when an RBI single to right field by Elie Kligman (Wake Forest) drove in Chase Hug (Evansville), who had gotten on base by a single to right field.
onfocus.news
Lakeland’s Ouimette POY, Mosinee’s McKellips COY, Great Northern Conference Basketball Team
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, adminstration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
WSAW
Woodchucks clinch playoff berth in comeback win
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) took down the Madison Mallards (25-45) in order to control their own destiny and clinch themselves a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. Wausau took the game in come from behind fashion with a final score of 2-1. Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) led the Woodchucks into the pitcher’s duel with a strong seven innings of work, only allowing three hits and striking out 4, with 55 of his 81 pitches being strikes. No hits would be allowed by either pitcher until the 6th inning.
stevenspoint.news
Kage retires, Britz joins WIAA staff
STEVENS POINT – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz began her position alongside executive director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three different directors during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
New era of UWSP football begins under new head coach
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new era of UW-Stevens Point football officially launches this week under the watchful eye of a new head coach. Longtime UW-Oshkosh coach Luke Venne is now in the head coach seat as the Pointers took the practice field for the first time Friday afternoon.
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
WSAW
Annual Veterans Tribute celebration returns for 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual veterans tribute has returned for 2022 with Bull Falls Brewery hosting the event for the second year in a row. The event is a celebration honoring service people that have been in various military branches. Many veterans themselves even volunteer for the event, such as those from Wausau American Legion Post 10 and American Legion Post 492, Rothschild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WSAW
57th Fun Fly In gets underway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau RC Sport Club’s 57th annual Fun Fly In started Friday, with their first ever night flight and movie on the lawn. The weather was a little overcast and cooler than your normal August day, but that didn’t put a damper on the fun.
WSAW
Living History Encampment Provides Education For LogJam Festival Visitors
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee LogJam Festival wrapped up their 2022 weekend this afternoon. Petting zoos and cornhole tournaments were only a fraction of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy. One event in particular, the living history encampment, served as an educational tool for visitors to not only learn more about their area’s history of the Wisconsin River Alley, but also about life during wartime. Overall, the event covers history from 6000 BC all the way up to 1920, including the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and French-Indian War, among others.
WSAW
Food for Kids fundraiser raising money to provide meals for Merrill students
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The non-profit organization, Food for Kids, is making sure children don’t go hungry this school year. The organization held a raffle ticket fundraiser at the Northwoods Veterans Post on Saturday. The money will go towards providing meals for students on the weekends. Food for Kids...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk welcomes Qualheim's
Earlier today, the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce welcomed Willis Qualheim and his new True Value Hardware Store to the Tomahawk community. After six weeks of preliminary opening and months of construction and remodeling, Tomahawk’s Qualheim’s True Value is officially open for business. “Today is our grand opening, we’ve...
onfocus.news
Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
WSAW
Marshfield Monarchs raises and releases monarch butterflies
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield family is doing their part to keep monarch butterflies from becoming endangered. Marshfield Monarchs has been raising and releasing butterflies for 6 years to increase the monarch population. “We’ve released 10,000 so far,” said Jim Gwiazda, the co-founder of Marshfield Monarchs. The...
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Grab the umbrella Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool temperatures on tap Friday with light to moderate rainfall expected at times. Make sure to grab the umbrella before starting the day as rain showers are expected to arrive sometime during the midday. Scattered showers likely at times heading into Saturday morning, but dry and...
WSAW
Bond set at $2M for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - Bond has been set at $2 million cash for the 51-year-old Weyauwega man charged with 1992 murders of a Waupaca County couple. WLUK-TV reports Tony Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue on Thursday. Togstad, 23, and her boyfriend, Mumbrue, 35, were found stabbed to death in their Royalton farmhouse. Togstad died of one stab wound to the chest, while Mumbrue was stabbed multiple times, according to the autopsy report cited in the criminal complaint.
Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
WJFW-TV
Portion of Hwy 32 will close Monday
ONEIDA AND FOREST COUNTIES - Expect slowdowns on your morning commute while the Wisconsin DOT replaces a portion of WIS 32. Starting Monday a portion of Wisconsin route 32 between Crandon in Forest County and the Oneida County town of Three Lakes will be closed to traffic. Crews will be shutting down the road at 6:00am for a culvert replacement on Scott Creek.
Comments / 0