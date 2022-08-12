WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (38-33) faced off against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (57-15) for the first Playoff Game of the Sub-Divisional Series. After an intense battle, the Woodchucks fell to the Rafters with a final score of 6-3. Wausau held their own, led by pitcher Matt Milner (Southwest Oklahoma State), only allowing the Rafters to score one run through 4 innings. The Chucks tied things up in the bottom of the 4th inning when an RBI single to right field by Elie Kligman (Wake Forest) drove in Chase Hug (Evansville), who had gotten on base by a single to right field.

