Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
CNBC
Argentina hikes interest rate by 950 basis points to 69.5% as inflation hits 20-year high
The central bank raised the benchmark "Leliq" rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%, a rate the bank set just two weeks ago when it hiked the rate by 800 basis points and the government shuffled its Cabinet to install a new economy "superminister." Prices rose 7.4% in...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Aussie, kiwi fall as China's recovery falters; yuan eases on surprise PBOC rate cut
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from near two-month highs against the greenback on Monday due to disappointing data from China, a key trading partner, while the Chinese yuan weakened after a surprise cut in interest rates. The greenback edged higher as traders continued to weigh data that...
US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
New Zealand central bank to carry on with 50bps hike in August - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will stick to its hawkish stance and deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday in its most aggressive tightening in over two decades to try to rein in stubbornly-high inflation, a Reuters poll found.
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Critical inflation report could show price increases have eased
July's consumer price index is expected to show that inflation is coming off its peak and price gains may slow in coming months. That would be perceived as good news in the markets, where investors are watching the CPI for clues at to how much the Fed might raise interest rates at its September meeting.
Investors should buy the latest rally in stocks as cooling inflation means lower peak interest rates, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist says
Investors should buy into the stock rally after July's promising CPI report, JPMorgan's David Kelly said. The dip in inflation suggests high prices are starting to roll over and peak interest rates may be lower than the Fed thinks. "I would be fully invested in equities at this point because...
Chances Of Another 0.75% Interest Rate Hike Plummet Following Soft CPI Inflation Reading
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.75% in June and July in an attempt to get inflation under control. Investors wondering if the Fed will pull the trigger on a third 0.75% hike at its next meeting in September got some key inflation data on Wednesday morning suggesting the Fed may dial back the pace of its tightening.
The stock market has misread signals from the Fed and a pivot on rate hikes is still far from happening, research firm says
The stock market misread the Federal Reserve's July FOMC meeting, according to TS Lombard. An interest rate pivot from the Fed is far away from happening and a 75 basis point hike is likely in September. "Inflation is easing but the US job market remains too hot for investors' own...
Washington Examiner
Newest reports show inflation may have peaked, but high prices likely to stick
While inflation is still tearing through the country, recent reports indicate that it may be cresting as the Federal Reserve continues its historic interest rate-hiking cycle. This week’s release of the July consumer price index numbers showed that inflation didn’t increase from June to July, although it is still 8.5% higher than a year ago. The reading was better than many economists had anticipated but is still magnitudes higher than the central bank’s 2% inflation target.
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
biztoc.com
Fed expected to stick with hawkish rate hikes until data show further slowing in inflation
The Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot from its hawkish interest rate hikes, strategists say. As both CPI and PPI soften, markets have started to moderate their expectations for Fed rate hikes. But that doesn't mean it is "mission complete" for the Fed, said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy.
Wall Street rally lifts Nasdaq 20% from low as inflation fears ebb
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday, putting the Nasdaq more than 20% above its June low, after U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.
Comments / 0