ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says

(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Business Industry#Bloomberg Tv#Labor Department
The Independent

US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CNBC

Critical inflation report could show price increases have eased

July's consumer price index is expected to show that inflation is coming off its peak and price gains may slow in coming months. That would be perceived as good news in the markets, where investors are watching the CPI for clues at to how much the Fed might raise interest rates at its September meeting.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Newest reports show inflation may have peaked, but high prices likely to stick

While inflation is still tearing through the country, recent reports indicate that it may be cresting as the Federal Reserve continues its historic interest rate-hiking cycle. This week’s release of the July consumer price index numbers showed that inflation didn’t increase from June to July, although it is still 8.5% higher than a year ago. The reading was better than many economists had anticipated but is still magnitudes higher than the central bank’s 2% inflation target.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy