Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Starting Thursday, Aug. 18 the fair will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Aug. 28. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets...
Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream
Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Family Resorts in Kentucky
Family vacations are a memorable experience that brings families closer together. Selecting where you decide to vacation can be a stressful and heavily-weighted task. Luckily, family resorts all over the United States offer endless fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy. One of the states that has a...
WTVQ
Nursing facility leader concerned about proposed federal regulations
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- There are growing concerns after proposed federal mandates for nursing home facilities. Health leaders in Kentucky say the mandates could cause challenges for their centers, with a shortage of nurses and aides. This year, the Biden Administration has been calling for major reforms in nursing homes to...
thefabricator.com
Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky
Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
styleblueprint.com
The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South
The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
WKYT 27
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
KATV
Kentucky's Irate Fest's solid lineup sets them apart in battle for core-based audience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rock festivals have come and gone over the years throughout the United States, but the inaugural Irate Fest in Kentucky just might the key ingredients to stick around for a while. The Irate Fest, which is set for Aug. 26-28 and is hosted at the MG Prime...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
Wave 3
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
Kentucky renters are eligible for FEMA assistance
The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties.
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
