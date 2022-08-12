Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holdings invested over $500 million in Russian energy companies around the time Russia invaded Ukraine
Kingdom Holdings posted details of the transactions into Russian energy companies Gazprom, Rosneft, and Lukoil on Twitter on Sunday.
Oil prices drop as China data show ‘loss of momentum’ in Covid-19 recovery – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as industrial production and retail sales growth slow in world’s second largest economy
Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM
Richemont chairman Johann Rupert has urged Richemont’s shareholders to vote against the appointment of luxury veteran and activist Francesco Trapani to the board, citing his history with competitor LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and describing him as an “inappropriate” candidate. As reported, the activist investor Bluebell...
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port
KYIV (Reuters) -The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. “The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov...
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
(Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies. Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw...
The Media Line: Chinese Cars Invade the GCC Market
Low and medium-income customers find greater bang for their buck in imports from the Far Eastern superpower. The spread of Chinese-made cars has become noticeable in the streets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past two years. Sales of these vehicles have increased dramatically at the expense of...
SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector.
Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
