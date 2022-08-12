ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

Richemont chairman Johann Rupert has urged Richemont’s shareholders to vote against the appointment of luxury veteran and activist Francesco Trapani to the board, citing his history with competitor LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and describing him as an “inappropriate” candidate. As reported, the activist investor Bluebell...
First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

KYIV (Reuters) -The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. “The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov...
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor

(Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies. Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw...
The Media Line: Chinese Cars Invade the GCC Market

Low and medium-income customers find greater bang for their buck in imports from the Far Eastern superpower. The spread of Chinese-made cars has become noticeable in the streets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past two years. Sales of these vehicles have increased dramatically at the expense of...
Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
