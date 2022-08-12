Read full article on original website
Related
Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM
Richemont chairman Johann Rupert has urged Richemont’s shareholders to vote against the appointment of luxury veteran and activist Francesco Trapani to the board, citing his history with competitor LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and describing him as an “inappropriate” candidate. As reported, the activist investor Bluebell...
srnnews.com
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holdings invested over $500 million in Russian energy companies around the time Russia invaded Ukraine
Kingdom Holdings posted details of the transactions into Russian energy companies Gazprom, Rosneft, and Lukoil on Twitter on Sunday.
Oil prices drop as China data show ‘loss of momentum’ in Covid-19 recovery – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as industrial production and retail sales growth slow in world’s second largest economy
RELATED PEOPLE
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
srnnews.com
U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August
(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked further up in August from a record low earlier this summer, and American households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on the back of tumbling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading on the...
srnnews.com
SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector.
Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
Comments / 0