Business

WWD

Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

Richemont chairman Johann Rupert has urged Richemont’s shareholders to vote against the appointment of luxury veteran and activist Francesco Trapani to the board, citing his history with competitor LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and describing him as an “inappropriate” candidate. As reported, the activist investor Bluebell...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology

(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
srnnews.com

U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked further up in August from a record low earlier this summer, and American households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on the back of tumbling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading on the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

