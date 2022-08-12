ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Best Buy, Li Auto And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Li Auto Inc. LI to report a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Li Auto shares rose 0.2% to $32.54 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Softbank Group#Tokyo#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Reuters#Softbank Group Corp#Japanese#Alibaba Group Holding
srnnews.com

The Media Line: Chinese Cars Invade the GCC Market

Low and medium-income customers find greater bang for their buck in imports from the Far Eastern superpower. The spread of Chinese-made cars has become noticeable in the streets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past two years. Sales of these vehicles have increased dramatically at the expense of...
WORLD
Reuters

Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy