Best Buy, Li Auto And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Li Auto Inc. LI to report a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Li Auto shares rose 0.2% to $32.54 in after-hours trading.
Why is Shiba Inu’s coin up 25% today? Rumors of a crypto game and Ethereum’s upgrade are powering its bull run
Shiba Inu's sudden surge contrasts its months-long slump that mirrored the crypto market's wider downturn.
Oil prices drop as China data show ‘loss of momentum’ in Covid-19 recovery – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as industrial production and retail sales growth slow in world’s second largest economy
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
The Media Line: Chinese Cars Invade the GCC Market
Low and medium-income customers find greater bang for their buck in imports from the Far Eastern superpower. The spread of Chinese-made cars has become noticeable in the streets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past two years. Sales of these vehicles have increased dramatically at the expense of...
SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector.
Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
