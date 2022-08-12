ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Chester, NY
Port Chester, NY
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border

GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
GREENWICH, CT
longisland.com

Man Arrested for DWI and Leaving the Scene After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma early this morning. Wade Gagliano was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle...
RONKONKOMA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swimming#Accident#The Coast Guard
News 12

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen

Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. outside the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Surveillance video shows another car pulling up alongside the Nissan. A passenger...
WATERTOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries

Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car bursts into flames on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy