Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talkofthesound.com
A 52-year-old Man Drowned Tuesday in the Byram River (Port Chester/Greenwich)
PORT CHESTER, NY (August 13, 2022) — The man was swimming when he went under the water and never re-surfaced. Why it matters: Every year in the United States there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day. Emergency response:. On Tuesday...
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
Driver charged with DWI in deadly Ronkonkoma hit-and-run crash
They say 23-year-old Wade Gagliano was driving drunk and hit a female pedestrian around 1:30 a.m. while going westbound on Johnson Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport police: 1 injured, 2 arrested in overnight shooting
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Bridgeport around 2 a.m. on East Main Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Dutchess County
Police are investigating how a person was hit by a car in Dutchess County Sunday morning.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI and Leaving the Scene After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma early this morning. Wade Gagliano was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue, between Pine Avenue and Ocean Avenue, when the vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen
Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. outside the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Surveillance video shows another car pulling up alongside the Nissan. A passenger...
Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
News 12
Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries
Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car bursts into flames on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
Newark fire chief: Firefighter injured in partial home collapse
A firefighter has been hospitalized after being hurt while responding to a house fire in Newark.
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Man Found Dead After Going For Swim Under I-95 Bridge In Port Chester, Police Say
A 52-year-old man was found dead after going swimming under a bridge in Westchester County. The incident took place in the Byram River under the I-95 bridge in Port Chester around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the Port Chester Police, the department received a 911 reporting the...
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Comments / 0