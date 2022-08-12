Large Dinosaur Predators – Such As T. rex – Evolved Different Eye Socket Shapes To Allow Stronger Bites

Read full article on original website
Schrödinger Was Wrong: New Research Overturns 100-Year-Old Understanding of Color Perception
A paradigm shift away from the 3D mathematical description developed by Schrödinger and others to describe how we see color could result in more vibrant computer displays, TVs, textiles, printed materials, and more. New research corrects a significant error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning...
Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations
Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
Nuclear Fusion Energy Breakthrough: Ignition Confirmed in Record 1.3 Megajoule Shot
After decades of inertial confinement fusion research, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved for the first time on August 8, 2021. This put scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the threshold of fusion gain and achieved scientific ignition.
How Omicron BA.5 Became a Master of Disguise – What It Means for the Current COVID Surge
The COVID omicron subvariant known as BA.5 was first detected in South Africa in February 2022 and spread rapidly throughout the world. As of the second week of July 2022, the BA.5 subvariant constituted nearly 80% of COVID-19 variants in the United States. Soon after researchers in South Africa reported...
Floating in Space Might Seem Exciting, but It Has Serious Consequences
According to a new study, six months in space is equivalent to decades of bone loss on Earth. Have you ever wondered whether you have anything in common with an astronaut? It turns out that there are 206 of them – your bones. A study on bone loss in astronauts and the crucial issue of whether bone can be regained after returning to Earth focuses on these parts of our bodies.
New Research Finds That People With Anorexia Have Smaller Brains
The largest study to date reveals significant alterations in brain structure in anorexic individuals. Important differences in the brains of those with and without anorexia nervosa have been found, according to a major study headed by neuroscientists at the University of Bath (UK) that involved worldwide collaborators. In the UK,...
Why Is Alzheimer’s More Common in Women? New Discovery Brings Scientists Closer to an Answer
New gene for female Alzheimer’s disease discovered. More than 5.8 million people in the United States are affected by Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most prevalent form of dementia. AD is a progressive neurological condition. Scientists have identified a few gene variants that raise the risk of Alzheimer’s; the APOE 4 allele is the most well-known of them for those over the age of 65.
Mental Fatigue Is No Illusion: Scientists Figure Out Why Thinking Hard Makes You Tired
It goes without saying that hard physical labor wears you out, but what about hard mental labor? Sitting around thinking hard for hours also makes one feel worn out. Now, scientists have new evidence to explain why this is. Based on their findings, the reason you feel mentally exhausted (as opposed to drowsy) from intense thinking isn’t all in your head.
Most People Are Eating Too Much Protein – And It Has Serious Consequences
Protein consumption increases nitrogen pollution in US waters. According to research from the University of California, Davis, balancing how much protein you consume with how much your body requires may cut nitrogen releases to aquatic systems in the U.S. by 12% and total nitrogen losses to air and water by 4%.
Earth’s Magnetic Poles Are Not Likely To Flip
A new study argues that Earth’s magnetic poles are unlikely to flip. There has been speculation that Earth’s magnetic polarity is about to reverse as a result of the appearance of a mystery area in the South Atlantic where the geomagnetic field strength is rapidly dropping. The present changes, however, may not be unique, and a reversal may not be imminent after all, according to a recent study that compiles data going back 9,000 years. The study was recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
New Evidence That Giant Asteroid Impacts Created the Continents
New research has uncovered the strongest evidence yet that Earth’s continents were formed by giant meteorite impacts, which were especially common during the first billion years or so of our planet’s four-and-a-half-billion-year history. Curtin University researchers conducted the study, which was published on August 10, 2022, in the journal Nature.
Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
How Does the Brain Decide in Chaos?
The brain uses data compression while making decisions. If you grew up in the 1980s or like playing old video games, you might be familiar with Frogger. The game can be quite difficult. To succeed, you must first make it through a busy traffic flow and then zigzag through moving wooden planks to avoid certain death. How does the brain decide what to pay attention to amid this chaos?
Treating Chronic Pain With Sound Plus Electrical Body Stimulation
A new technique could relieve pain for individuals with various chronic and neurological conditions. Researchers have found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain’s somatosensory or “tactile” cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders. The non-invasive technique was tested on animals and the team is planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.
New Molecule Discovered That Strongly Stimulates Hair Growth
SCUBE3 has been found to be a potential therapeutic option for treating androgenetic alopecia. A signaling molecule known as SCUBE3, which was discovered by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, has the potential to cure androgenetic alopecia, a prevalent type of hair loss in both women and men. The...
