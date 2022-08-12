Large Dinosaur Predators – Such As T. rex – Evolved Different Eye Socket Shapes To Allow Stronger Bites

A new study argues that Earth’s magnetic poles are unlikely to flip. There has been speculation that Earth’s magnetic polarity is about to reverse as a result of the appearance of a mystery area in the South Atlantic where the geomagnetic field strength is rapidly dropping. The present changes, however, may not be unique, and a reversal may not be imminent after all, according to a recent study that compiles data going back 9,000 years. The study was recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO