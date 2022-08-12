Read full article on original website
Related
Beaten-Down by GameStop Stock, Melvin Capital is Now Under SEC Scrutiny
Melvin Capital paid a heavy price for betting against GameStop last year. But the now-defunct fund is in more trouble. A recent report revealed the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for misleading clients about its strategies.
Li Auto: Q2 Earnings Insights
Li Auto LI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $523.57 million from the same...
Saudi Aramco's profits shoot up 90% to another record as the energy crisis sends oil prices soaring
Saudi Arabia's state oil company brought in $48.4 billion in the second quarter, nearly as much as the five biggest western energy majors combined.
Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs
BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is making a steady recovery after the lifting...
Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins
DUBAI (Reuters) -State oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins. Aramco joins oil majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP that have reported strong or record breaking results in recent...
U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August
(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked further up in August from a record low earlier this summer, and American households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on the back of tumbling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading on the...
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
(Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies. Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw...
