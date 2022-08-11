ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
ALASKA STATE
srnnews.com

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Shell#Pipelines#Petroleum#Business Industry#Linus Business#Olympus
Agriculture Online

As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble

Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s farming. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing production accelerates in July

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in July as output rose at motor vehicle plants and elsewhere, pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite ebbing business confidence.
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK (Reuters) -China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world’s two largest economies involving Taiwan. China’s stash of U.S. government debt dropped...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

America’s biggest financial threat isn’t government spending. It’s the cost of climate change

The passage of the Biden Administration’s climate change package, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” has predictably split along partisan lines, with Republicans characterizing the bill as an act of reckless government spending, certain to raise taxes and fuel further inflation. But does this act really represent reckless spending? The legislation authorizes $430 billion in spending, the bulk of which—more than $300 billion—is earmarked for tax credits; other spending and initiatives aimed at stimulating the clean energy economy; and reducing carbon emissions. (The bill also allows Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies for certain expensive drugs.) The bill is funded in part by a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and an excise tax on companies that repurchase shares of their own stock. Given the scope of the problem, and the escalating future costs of climate inaction, this legislation is an exceedingly modest, but very necessary, first step.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

American Airlines Strikes Deal to Buy 20 Supersonic Jets From Boom

American Airlines has struck a deal to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic in a move the airline says will help it better “deliver” for customers. The Overture jets, which can carry between 65-80 passengers, promise drastically reduced flight times as a result of traveling as fast as 1,304 mph, Boom says. The company expects to unveil its first model in 2025, with the first flight not expected until 2026 and certification to follow, but both American Airlines and United Airlines have now committed to purchasing the planes. “Passengers want flights that are faster, more convenient, more sustainable and that’s what Overture delivers,” Boom CEO Blake Scholl was quoted telling CNBC. “Flight times can be as little as half as what we have today, and that works great in networks like American where we can fly Miami to London in less than five hours.”Read it at CNBC
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MotorTrend Magazine

Electric Vehicles Are Way, Way More Energy-Efficient Than Internal Combustion Vehicles

Out of the 8.9 million barrels of gasoline consumed daily in the U.S. on average, only 1.8 million gallons, or approximately 20 percent, actually propel an internal combustion vehicle forward. The other 80 percent is wasted on heat and parasitic auxiliary components that draw away energy. As the world begins its shift to EV proliferation, the good news is electric vehicles are far more energy efficient on the road.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Latest IEA report has plenty in it to concern diesel consumers

Diesel consumers have enjoyed a several-week decline in retail prices, but there is a lot in the most recent International Energy Agency monthly report that should concern them. The IEA is a multination organization of primarily large energy consumers, and its monthly report, which usually runs 75 pages or more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy