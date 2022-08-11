Read full article on original website
biztoc.com
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage. US offshore oil drillers Shell, Chevron and Equinor halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day on Thursday, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
srnnews.com
Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
The cost of green energy: The nation’s biggest lithium mine may be going up on a site sacred to Native Americans
The huge project on public land, approved by the Trump administration in its final days, has sparked an outcry and a lawsuit, but opposition among Native Americans is not unanimous. Thacker Pass, a remote valley in the high desert of northern Nevada, will always be sacred for Gary McKinney of...
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
A groundbreaking power-generating system delivers electricity to an Air Force Base electrical grid
The Sandia team attempted connecting their new system to the grid. The method has so far succeeded in adding 10 kilowatts to the grid. Researchers were inspired by elevators to create the system. They are now trying to get it to function at higher temperatures. For the first time ever,...
Energy Secretary Says Gas Prices Will Continue to Fall — Unless This Happens
The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....
Agriculture Online
As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble
Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
Norway's climate choice: old oil, gas fields switch to green power or close early
OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway will have to phase out some of its old oil and gas fields prematurely to achieve its 2030 climate goals, unless it can use carbon-free power on more offshore platforms to cut their emissions, the country's Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide said.
Why are gas prices still high despite oil getting cheaper – and what will happen next? Energy expert Q&A
While thermometers have been well into the red across the northern hemisphere, people are panicking about the cost of energy bills once winter starts to bite. According to the latest forecasts in the UK, the minimum price cap for households’ electricity and heating costs is set to more than double over the winter.
Huge UK electric car battery factory on ‘life support’ to cut costs
Construction of a huge electric car battery factory that has attracted tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer cash and been hailed as a flagship project of Boris Johnson’s levelling up policy has been put on “life support” to cut spending, leaked internal documents suggest. Work on...
Winter diesel shock looms as tanks dry up ahead of sanctions
LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent’s industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies.
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s farming. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. manufacturing production accelerates in July
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in July as output rose at motor vehicle plants and elsewhere, pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite ebbing business confidence.
srnnews.com
China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
NEW YORK (Reuters) -China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world’s two largest economies involving Taiwan. China’s stash of U.S. government debt dropped...
Fast Company
America’s biggest financial threat isn’t government spending. It’s the cost of climate change
The passage of the Biden Administration’s climate change package, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” has predictably split along partisan lines, with Republicans characterizing the bill as an act of reckless government spending, certain to raise taxes and fuel further inflation. But does this act really represent reckless spending? The legislation authorizes $430 billion in spending, the bulk of which—more than $300 billion—is earmarked for tax credits; other spending and initiatives aimed at stimulating the clean energy economy; and reducing carbon emissions. (The bill also allows Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies for certain expensive drugs.) The bill is funded in part by a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and an excise tax on companies that repurchase shares of their own stock. Given the scope of the problem, and the escalating future costs of climate inaction, this legislation is an exceedingly modest, but very necessary, first step.
American Airlines Strikes Deal to Buy 20 Supersonic Jets From Boom
American Airlines has struck a deal to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic in a move the airline says will help it better “deliver” for customers. The Overture jets, which can carry between 65-80 passengers, promise drastically reduced flight times as a result of traveling as fast as 1,304 mph, Boom says. The company expects to unveil its first model in 2025, with the first flight not expected until 2026 and certification to follow, but both American Airlines and United Airlines have now committed to purchasing the planes. “Passengers want flights that are faster, more convenient, more sustainable and that’s what Overture delivers,” Boom CEO Blake Scholl was quoted telling CNBC. “Flight times can be as little as half as what we have today, and that works great in networks like American where we can fly Miami to London in less than five hours.”Read it at CNBC
MotorTrend Magazine
Electric Vehicles Are Way, Way More Energy-Efficient Than Internal Combustion Vehicles
Out of the 8.9 million barrels of gasoline consumed daily in the U.S. on average, only 1.8 million gallons, or approximately 20 percent, actually propel an internal combustion vehicle forward. The other 80 percent is wasted on heat and parasitic auxiliary components that draw away energy. As the world begins its shift to EV proliferation, the good news is electric vehicles are far more energy efficient on the road.
freightwaves.com
Latest IEA report has plenty in it to concern diesel consumers
Diesel consumers have enjoyed a several-week decline in retail prices, but there is a lot in the most recent International Energy Agency monthly report that should concern them. The IEA is a multination organization of primarily large energy consumers, and its monthly report, which usually runs 75 pages or more...
