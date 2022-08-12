Read full article on original website
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
Police: MTA subway cleaner attacked at Pelham Bay train station; suspect arrested
An MTA subway cleaner is undergoing surgery on Friday after he was attacked Thursday morning according to TWU Local 100 Stations Vice President Robert Kelley.
westportlocal.com
“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”
One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
'100% preventable.' Manhasset mother looks to reform NY family court system 6 years after daughter's death
A Manhasset mother marking the sixth anniversary of her daughter's death is fighting for change in the way New York courts handle child custody cases.
Alert Center: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Negus Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Michael Toro.
News 12
Mount Kisco man accused of defrauding adoption organization out $10M
A Mount Kisco man is accused of defrauding an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of more than $10 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office has filed a civil asset forfeiture case accusing William Whymark and his company, WMK Research, defrauded St. Francis Ministries, based in Salina, Kansas.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Hochul: Use of red flag laws has spiked since expanded state gun reforms passed
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 832 “extreme risk protection orders” were issued over the past three months across the state. That's compared to a little more than 1,400 over the prior 20 months.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
waer.org
Amtrak to provide direct train transportation to New York State Fair
Amtrak will be offering direct transportation to the New York State Fair. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 Amtrak will stop at the New York State Fairgrounds station giving riders immediate access to the event. Fairgoers can skip tolls, road traffic, and parking fees once they arrive. There is also...
Early voting begins Saturday for NY primaries and special election
Early voting begins Saturday across New York for this month's primaries and special election.
cityandstateny.com
On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave
During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
bklyndesigns.com
Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)
New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
NewsTimes
CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing
A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
Long Island seniors using aquatic therapy to stay fit
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Finding a fitness routine once you’ve reached your golden years can be quite the challenge. But Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing is going the extra mile to help seniors stay healthy. A group of 20 seniors from the Knolls in Melville on Long Island is taking part in aquatic […]
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
