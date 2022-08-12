Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
County boy in running for mullet championship
A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
KFVS12
Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
mymoinfo.com
New JCSO North Zone office completed
(Hillsboro, High Ridge) After a long process, the new Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office North Zone facility is finally completed. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they drew up the plans to renovate a nearby space from the old location and it looks great. Sheriff Marshak says the new office also includes...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to Jackson
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI)- Increased demand from the community has the Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to another location in Jackson. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility in Sikeston was ready to tackle the need for food distribution, but that’s all changed. With more food coming to the distribution center...
Festus Memorial Airport to close in 6 weeks
A local airport is closing after more than eight decades. Come September, logbooks will have their final entry from Festus Memorial Airport, which will close its doors on September 27.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Van Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male Farmington teenage juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois early Friday morning. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the teen was driving a van north on Denman Road, south of Westmeyer Road, at 12:30 am. He swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was in his lane and the van ran off the left side of the road. It crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The teen driver, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
KTTS
Two Die in Head-on Crash in Iron County
(KTTS News) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on Thursday evening in Iron County, Missouri. The Missouri state highway patrol says that 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Both Keith Johns and the other driver, Daniel Martin were pronounced dead...
kfmo.com
Head on Crash Kills Two
(Iron County, MO) Two people are dead after a head on collision between a pick up and an SUV in Iron County just before 8 o'clock Thursday evening. Highway Patrol reports show the pick up was being driven south on Highway 32, 7.5 miles east of Bixby, by 65 year old Keith R. Johns of Salem. It crossed over the centerline and smashed head on into the SUV. It was driven by a male from Viburnum, Daniel Martin, whose age is unknown on the report. Johns and Martin were both killed while Martin's passengers 40 year old Sharon B. Davis, of Farmington, and 21 year old Devin J. Martin, of Fredericktown, were both seriously injured. They were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
KFVS12
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus boy hurt in two-car crash
A 6-year-old Festus boy was injured Friday morning, Aug. 12, in a two-car accident on Hwy. 67 east of Buck Creek Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:40 a.m., Lissa A. Shoults, 60, of Festus was driving an eastbound 2002 Nissan Altima and while trying...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
tncontentexchange.com
Teen injured in early morning accident Friday
A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. The report states that at 12:30...
mymoinfo.com
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
wfcnnews.com
Paula Abdul to guest star "follies event" at Benton Civic Center
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Singer-songwriter Paula Abdul will be guest starring at an event tomorrow in Benton. According to Benton Mayor Fred Kondritz, Abdul will be participating in a local talent showcase, or "follies event" at the Benton Civic Center tomorrow night. The event will also be attended by reality TV...
