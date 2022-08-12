Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire slowly grows, now 832 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning southeast of Hamilton has grown to 832 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 8 acres since Saturday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Today will be slightly sunny skies as drier air filters into the area....
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire burned 21,300 acres, see little growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire continues to burn at little over 21,300 acres, with no growth since Wednesday. Officials say that the containment of the Elmo 2 Fire has increased to 75%, with additional containment lines on the southeast, northwest, and northeast perimeter of the fire. Thunderstorms...
NBCMontana
Maintenance to begin for Harry's Flat Campground, Rock Creek Road
MISSOULA, Mont. — Maintenance crews will be working on various projects along the Rock Creek recreation corridor on the Missoula Ranger District and drainage improvements around Harry's Flat Campground. Work will begin on the at Harry's Flat Campground throughout August and drainage improvements and routine maintenance will begin on...
montanarightnow.com
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
NBCMontana
Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
NBCMontana
MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance cleans up three forks of Flathead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The volunteers pitched in to help the Flathead Rivers Alliance and its agency partners to pick up trash on the north fork, middle fork, and south fork of the Flathead River during the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup. The all-day event not only included the clean up,...
NBCMontana
Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
“Safety Shots” What To Order If You’re Feeling Unsafe At A Bar
Did you know there is a secret shot you can order from your local bartender to let them know you are in trouble?. About a week ago I was at a local restaurant/bar here in Missoula with a friend when she had to excuse herself to the restroom. When she came back she had told me about a poster in the women's restroom. The poster was describing a "safety shot" to order from the bartender if a patron was feeling unsafe. She even took a picture and showed me.
NBCMontana
Drone video high above Missoula's rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — With temperatures in the upper 90s the NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot River in Missoula. Watch all of our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
NBCMontana
Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium to open in June, 2023
MISSOULA, Mont. — Insects are some of the hardest working, most intriguing creatures on the planet. These smallest of animals are essential to a healthy environment, and to our very existence. Many visitors to a booth at the Western Montana Fair learned about the lives of many exotic insects...
Investigation into multi-state fraud incident underway in Ravalli County
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports they have received a report that someone created and cashed fake checks using the name and address of a business in Corvallis.
NBCMontana
Organizers get green light for annual Seaplane Invasion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2nd annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan is officially back after the Elmo 2 Fire almost canceled it. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell lifted the temporary restriction over the lake just in time for the highly anticipated event. The general manager at the Lodge...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in black. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Police arrest man for attempted kidnapping at Western Montana Fair
The attempted kidnapping happened Friday when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.
FWP: Black bear getting into Missoula homes
State wildlife officials report that a black bear has broken into several Missoula-area homes in recent days.
NBCMontana
Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek
Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Meth Continues to Have an Impact
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new cases this week, which is three more than last week and slightly above normal. On Friday’s Talk Back show, Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings provided their weekly report. “Most of these are pretty serious offenses,” Jennings said. “We are...
