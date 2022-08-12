Did you know there is a secret shot you can order from your local bartender to let them know you are in trouble?. About a week ago I was at a local restaurant/bar here in Missoula with a friend when she had to excuse herself to the restroom. When she came back she had told me about a poster in the women's restroom. The poster was describing a "safety shot" to order from the bartender if a patron was feeling unsafe. She even took a picture and showed me.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO