Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
brproud.com

Local councilman invites public to community meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
brproud.com

Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
brproud.com

Louisiana State Penitentiary under water boil advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, a small leak was found in the roof of the prison’s water tank. Emergency repairs are underway and expected to be completed over the weekend. The prison will remain on a boil advisory until further notice.
brproud.com

Here’s where you can trade in guns for gas gift cards in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents have the opportunity to trade in their guns for gas on Saturday, Aug 20. Gas for Guns, hosted by TRUCE in a partnership with the mayor’s office, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Capital Missionary Baptist Church. In order to be accepted, guns must be unloaded. Gas gift cards will be given out while they last.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
WAFB

Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns’ will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
brproud.com

Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
brproud.com

Families invited to pack food, hang out at Family Sunday Funday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in the community are invited to District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman’s Family Sunday Funday event. Family Sunday Funday will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Free school supplies will be given out and families can listen to music provided by DJ Marquis. Families can bring lawn chairs and food, but refreshments will also be sold at the event.
