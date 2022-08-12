Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
'Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed': Human Condition
I’m showing my age in sharing that I still remember hearing a human voice when calling a store or an office. It’s been a long time since I actually reached a real person instead of a digital robot. Each time I receive the greeting, "Please listen carefully as...
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
wbrz.com
Sewage spewing out of apartment drains; mom of two in bad situation
BATON ROUGE - A tenant says her landlord isn't repairing a spewing sewage issue but still expects rent money. The mother of two contacted 2 On Your Side for help. There is feces coming up through Kaunyia Harvey's tub drain, sinks and toilet. "Unfortunately, sewage is coming through my tub,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Local councilman invites public to community meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
brproud.com
Vacant home in N. Sherwood Forest area decimated by Sunday afternoon blaze
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was around 2:45 p.m. Sunday (August 14) when firefighters were called to a blaze in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive, where they found a home with its attic in flames. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the vacant...
brproud.com
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
wbrz.com
Run-down lot transformed into community sunflower garden under Blight to Bright Initiative
BATON ROUGE - At the corner of North 25th Street and Florida Avenue, drivers may notice some colorful changes to a formerly run-down property. "People will say it's a ray of hope," said Tara Wicker, CEO of The W Consulting Group. Wicker, with a lot of help, was able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
theadvocate.com
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
brproud.com
Louisiana State Penitentiary under water boil advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, a small leak was found in the roof of the prison’s water tank. Emergency repairs are underway and expected to be completed over the weekend. The prison will remain on a boil advisory until further notice.
brproud.com
Here’s where you can trade in guns for gas gift cards in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents have the opportunity to trade in their guns for gas on Saturday, Aug 20. Gas for Guns, hosted by TRUCE in a partnership with the mayor’s office, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Capital Missionary Baptist Church. In order to be accepted, guns must be unloaded. Gas gift cards will be given out while they last.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M
A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let's Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour.
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
Gas for Guns event set for Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns’ will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
Local man speaks out on life-changing diabetic foot treatment
He was one of the first to receive a procedure three years into its trial stages—we now know it relieves nearly 90 percent of diabetic pain or foot pain called Painful Diabetic Neuropathy.
brproud.com
Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
brproud.com
Families invited to pack food, hang out at Family Sunday Funday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in the community are invited to District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman’s Family Sunday Funday event. Family Sunday Funday will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Free school supplies will be given out and families can listen to music provided by DJ Marquis. Families can bring lawn chairs and food, but refreshments will also be sold at the event.
brproud.com
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
Comments / 0