BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents have the opportunity to trade in their guns for gas on Saturday, Aug 20. Gas for Guns, hosted by TRUCE in a partnership with the mayor’s office, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Capital Missionary Baptist Church. In order to be accepted, guns must be unloaded. Gas gift cards will be given out while they last.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO