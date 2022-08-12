Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
New stretch of State Route 24 now open along Maricopa-Pinal County line
(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — Drivers commuting along the border between Maricopa and Pinal counties received welcome news on Thursday, as the Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed work to extend State Route 24 was complete.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 12-15
PHOENIX - Drivers should be aware of a number of major closures and restrictions on Valley freeways before heading out this weekend. In west Phoenix, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between 51st Avenue and 75th Avenue starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for lane striping.
Death investigation closes area of Extension Road and University Drive in Mesa
Police are investigating a man's death near Extension Road and University Drive in Mesa. The intersection is currently closed for the investigation.
12news.com
Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in the Valley
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms are starting early in the afternoon for the Arizona high country, and are already triggering flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. This is a blog with the latest information. Check back...
East Valley Tribune
Crowd of citizens berates Town Council
Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Meet Rocket, the first crisis K-9 for Scottsdale school district
Rocket is the first police crisis canine to be assigned to a school resource officer in Maricopa County, and he's been walking the halls of Chaparral High School for two years now. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation
MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road
An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-14-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north and south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday afternoon. A Flood Watch was put into effect for areas of the Valley, some lasting through 11 p.m. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from...
East Valley Tribune
Panel has mixed reaction to townhome-cottage plan
A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert. The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
13-Year-Old Boy Dead, 5 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Department of Public Safety reported that a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive left a 13-year-old boy dead. Additional reports state that the crash also left 5 other people with life-threatening injuries; All 5 were taken to the hospital. Aerial [..]
KGUN 9
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
gilbertsunnews.com
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death
The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
12news.com
Monsoon recap: Storms roll through the Valley Friday, some areas receive over 2 inches of rainfall
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms moved through the Valley on Friday afternoon dumping rain and leaving thousands without power. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, around 19,000 customers throughout the Valley are without power. For updated information visit SRP or APS power outage maps. The chance for strong winds, flash...
Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County
(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, rain, thunder, lightning across the Valley
Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.
