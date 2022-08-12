ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
12news.com

Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in the Valley

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms are starting early in the afternoon for the Arizona high country, and are already triggering flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. This is a blog with the latest information. Check back...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Crowd of citizens berates Town Council

Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation

MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
allaboutarizonanews.com

Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road

An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
East Valley Tribune

Panel has mixed reaction to townhome-cottage plan

A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert. The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
GILBERT, AZ
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

