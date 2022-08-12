ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises

By Tylisa Hampton
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q560M_0hEETn6o00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.

“The 2019 study found it was an 18 percent increase for truckload drivers earning an average salary of $69,000,” Crow said.

Crow says 90 percent of fleets nationwide have increased pay which is good news for truck drivers in Arkansas.

“We actually employ one in ten Arkansans in the trucking industry so if the trucking industry is paying more it’s actually a good thing not just for trucking but for Arkansas as a whole because of how many people are employed here,” Crow continued.

Despite the pay raises reported in 2019 and in 2021, the shortage is still prevalent.

“The trucking industry is competing against construction and manufacturing for the same candidate pool,” said Crow.

Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General

As for trying to keep drivers that are already in the industry, Crow says more benefits are being offered.

“They [trucking companies] are also doing sign-on bonuses or referral bonuses for existing drivers to help bring on new drivers,” Crow assured.

Crow says the pay raises show the necessity of truckers.

“If you bought it, a truck brought it is what we like to say. Everything from the shoes on your feet to the beds you sleep in, a truck brought it to your home,” said Crow.

But to Ohio truck driver, Abdihakim Hassan, there’s a different reason some truckers aren’t returning.

“People are not going back to trucking because of one reason: the economy,” Hassan said.

As for Mississippi truck driver, Timothy Reed he says why he thinks the truck driver shortage won’t be going away anytime soon.

“You got all these diseases in corona and monkeypox, nowadays it just isn’t what it was 15 years ago,” said Reed.

Crow adds beyond the wage increases showing that drivers are needed, it also demonstrates how essential they are to delivering our way of life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Adult-use cannabis makes Nov. 8 ballot, votes might not count

A group recently submitted more than twice the number of signatures for a ballot issue that, if approved, would allow for adult-use or recreational cannabis in Arkansas. While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a tax bill improving the state income tax to 4.9 % from 5.5 %. This directly affects those who make anywhere between $24,000-$84,000. The bill also addresses low and middle-income taxpayers through a $150 tax credit. Heith Caudle, an enrolled agent with Avid Financial, says if […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Companies#Trucking Company#Truck Drivers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Arkansans
KTLO

Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway

Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Recreational marijuana issue back on Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following a recent setback, the issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot is one step closer to the November ballot. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title to place it on the ballot, according to content partner KARK.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Attorney General alert: Consumers and business owners beware, don’t fall prey to utility scams

LITTLE ROCK – Increasing temperatures lead to increasing utility bills for Arkansas business owners, something scam artists are using to their advantage when targeting individuals and local businesses. While utility companies accept multiple payment methods for the convenience of businesses and consumers, gift cards and crypto-currency, like Bitcoin, are not on the list. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans that scammers are finding ways to prey on Arkansans and directly impacting their budget and hard-earned money.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
5newsonline.com

List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
ktoy1047.com

Arkansas Game & Fish seeks to equip bears with GPS

The AGFC is asking any property owner of lease holder to contact them if there are female bears on their property. They are seeking to find 15 female bears in Zone 4 and equip them with GPS collars. Collared bears can be harvested legally during the state’s hunting season, and any bears harvested this way help plot harvest effects.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy