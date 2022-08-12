Read full article on original website
Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins
DUBAI (Reuters) -State oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins. Aramco joins oil majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP that have reported strong or record breaking results in recent...
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
Chill from the East
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in U.S. and world markets by Mike Dolan. The world’s second and third largest economies – generating more than a quarter of global output – appear to be spluttering again and may question new-found ebullience in U.S. markets about the chance of a soft landing stateside.
Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs
BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is making a steady recovery after the lifting...
Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian ride-hailing firm Ola Electric plans to start producing electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday. Ola, which is backed by Japan’s Softbank Group and currently makes e-scooters, did not give...
First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port
KYIV (Reuters) -The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. “The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov...
Analysts: Inflation Reduction Act not likely to curb inflation
The jury is out on whether the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and sent to President Biden will actually reduce inflation. The bill could lower the cost of certain prescription drugs for the elderly and reduce energy prices. But with inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, the legislation won’t directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that the changes would have a “negligible” impact on inflation this year and next.
The Media Line: Chinese Cars Invade the GCC Market
Low and medium-income customers find greater bang for their buck in imports from the Far Eastern superpower. The spread of Chinese-made cars has become noticeable in the streets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past two years. Sales of these vehicles have increased dramatically at the expense of...
Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
(Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc have finalised an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies. Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw...
U.S. allows Delta to temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines can temporarily cut some flights at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday. The FAA said as a condition of approval Delta “should offer customers a refund or...
Oil drops as China data weighs
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures fell $4.75, or 4.84%, to $93.40 a barrel by 1201 GMT after settling 1.5% down on Friday.
