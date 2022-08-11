Read full article on original website
Oil falls on weak economic data, offshore oil restart
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell by more than $5 a barrel on Monday after disappointing Chinese economic data renewed concerns of a global recession that would be expected to reduce fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $3.88, or 4%, to $94.27 a barrel by 12:34 p.m. EDT (1634 GMT) after settling...
Exclusive-Kimmeridge builds stake in California Resources, in talks for changes
(Reuters) -Kimmeridge Energy Management Co LLC on Monday confirmed it has amassed a stake in California Resources Corp and is engaging with the oil and gas producer to make changes that include selling some acreage to real estate developers. Sources familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters the energy-focused...
U.S. manufacturing production accelerates in July
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in July as output rose at motor vehicle plants and elsewhere, pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite ebbing business confidence.
Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
NEW YORK (Reuters) -China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world’s two largest economies involving Taiwan. China’s stash of U.S. government debt dropped...
Oil reverses losses, demand concerns persist
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday in volatile trading as the market awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports, and bleak economic data from leading crude buyer China limited gains.
