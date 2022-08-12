Read full article on original website
Related
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
butlerradio.com
NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Richmond
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday as drivers take to Richmond Raceway. The top five in points going into Sunday’s race are:. Kyle Larson is expected to start on the pole this weekend. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race coverage at 2pm on WBUT 1050AM and 97.3FM. The green flag will drop just after 3pm.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway. Cheyenne Elise Bell posed for a picture with Denny Hamlin, unable to contain her joy after meeting her idol. “I love it so much,” she said. “Literally every time he […]
Kevin Harvick wins Federated 400 at Richmond Raceway
Harvick, who drives the #4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, came in first at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 14 after winning the previous weekend at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
Denny Hamlin says team fully behind Kurt Busch’s work toward recovery
RICHMOND, Va. — Kurt Busch‘s absence from Cup Series races will stretch to four when Richmond Raceway’s 400-lap race gets the green flag Sunday afternoon. Ty Gibbs will sit in Busch’s No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing once again as Busch’s recovery from what has been described as “concussion-like symptoms” continues. Busch was injured in a crash last month during qualifying for the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
whopam.com
NASCAR Races Richmond Sunday
(Richmond, VA) — The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Richmond for the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. Kevin Harvick is coming off a big win after a victory in Michigan last week. It was the fourth win in five races at Michigan for Harvick. It will be the fourth straight week Kurt Busch will miss due to concussion symptoms.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC12
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
Richmond Race Results: August 13, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the stage in Richmond, Virginia. It’s the Worldwide Express 250 on the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway. View Richmond results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith set the front...
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
1 injured after overnight fiery crash on I-95 in Richmond
A fiery crash involving two vehicles closed lanes as well as an exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An accident paralyzed him. But it didn't take his sense of adventure.
A Midlothian man is proving you can overcome just about anything as long as you put your mind to it and keep moving.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
Video of gustnado in Midlothian is 'impressive sight'
"The gustnado is not something that you hear very often around here. These are associated with gust fronts. So it's kind of combination of the words gust and tornado."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Starbucks coming to Chippenham Mall on Richmond’s Southside
A new Starbucks location will open near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street, according to a nearby retailer.
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
howafrica.com
Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks
Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
NBC12
One dead after van overturns on I-95
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-95. Officials say a van overturned near Willis Road in Chesterfield County. This is still an active investigation at this time. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each...
Comments / 0