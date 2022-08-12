ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead, 6 Injured in West Philly Crash

Two individuals died after a car blew a red light and struck another vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash took place at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut Streets around 3 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said. A driver in a black Dodge was driving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Theft Suspect Rescued After Getting Stuck in Culvert

A suspected thief had to be rescued after leading police on a chase and ending up stuck in a drainage culvert in Delaware County Sunday afternoon. The man stole something from a CVS and fled from Lower Merion police officers into Radnor Township Sunday afternoon, sources with knowledge of the situation said. That’s where he allegedly ditched his vehicle and ran before getting stuck in the culvert.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia

A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman in Her 60s Stabbed to Death Inside South Philly Home

A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her South Philadelphia home and a 16-year-old is being considered a person of interest in the killing, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to the home along South 20th Street, near Wolf Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to find...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown

Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Truck Crash Shuts Down I-476 West of Philly

Two 18-wheelers and a van crashed on Interstate 476 and shut down the busy highway west of Philadelphia during the second half of the evening rush hour Friday. A person was reported trapped in one of the vehicles, which could be seen turned on their sides. All northbound lanes were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

PHL Among Top 10 U.S. Airports With Most Canceled Flights This Summer

Philadelphia International Airport is among the 10 airports with the most canceled flights in the U.S. this summer, according to recently released data. It’s not quite the worst, but PHL ranks No. 7 on the list, with 3.8% of flights canceled, according to AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, which released its report Aug. 3.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

