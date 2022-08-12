A suspected thief had to be rescued after leading police on a chase and ending up stuck in a drainage culvert in Delaware County Sunday afternoon. The man stole something from a CVS and fled from Lower Merion police officers into Radnor Township Sunday afternoon, sources with knowledge of the situation said. That’s where he allegedly ditched his vehicle and ran before getting stuck in the culvert.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO