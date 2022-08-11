Olivia Newton-John was an ‘angel’ says babysitter ‘who ended 1st marriage’ as she’s seen for 1st time after star’s death

THE BABYSITTER blamed for ending Olivia Newton-John's first marriage has been spotted for the first time since the Grease star passed away.

Cindy Jessup, 49, was seen running errands in her hometown of Encinitas, California, after Olivia Newton-John passed away from cancer aged 73 on Monday.

Cindy Jessup, the former babysitter, blamed for the break-up of Olivia Newton-John's first marriage, has been spotted Credit: Coleman-Rayner

This is the first time that Cindy Jessup, now 49, has been seen since Olivia Newton-John's death Credit: Coleman-Rayner

The Grease star sadly lost her third battle with cancer on Monday at the age of 73 Credit: Getty

Cindy Jessup took care of Olivia Newton-John (pictured) and Matt Lattanzi's daughter Chloe, then seven Credit: Getty

Wearing a floral pattern jumpsuit, blue sandals, and aviator sunglasses, she was out getting groceries.

New Zealand-born Cindy was just 23 when she started working for Olivia and her then-husband, Matt Lattanzi, while the singer and actress were fighting breast cancer for the first time.

She took care of the couple's daughter, Chloe, then seven, while the family lived in Byron Bay, Australia.

Olivia and Matt split two years later, leaving her 48 and single.

Cindy later married Lattanzi, now 63, in California, but they too divorced, and she now lives near San Diego and is a trainee relationship therapist.

She also remarried with a transplant surgeon who she shares two children with.

Approached by The Sun, she said: "The world has lost a true angel.

"Olivia cared deeply about people and the planet."

"She was such a force for good, always helping others."

This week, Cindy found herself back in the public eye after Newton-John finally lost her third battle against cancer.

She initially met Lattanzi in 1993 and hit it off with him over their shared passion for cycling.

Cindy later cycled from Sydney to Perth to raise for the actress's cancer charity.

But Olivia began to have suspicions about her and Matt's relationship and is reported to have confronted him about it.

The blow-up led to Lattanzi moving in with Cindy and divorcing Olivia in 1995.

He married the former nanny when he was 40, and she was 28 in 1997.

SHOCK SPLIT

He said at the time: "I am so fortunate. I couldn't ask for a better outcome."

But the couple split after 10 years together in 2007.

Olivia doesn't seem to have held a grudge against Lattanzi or Cindy for what happened.

She said: "I think our marriage would have eventually come to an end, but it happened sooner because of cancer, which was a good thing.

"It was very painful, but we were never at odds with each other.

"We have tried to remain friendly because we have a child and we made a pact that she was the most important thing in our lives and that we would never fight over her. What happened between us was between us, and we wouldn't allow it to affect her.

"Divorce is never all right. Everybody wants the happy ending and the white picket fence, particularly me.

"My own parents divorced when I was 10 and, maybe because of that, I kept putting marriage off.

"When I did get married, I wanted it to last forever, but that wasn't to be."