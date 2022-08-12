ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight at Bellator 284

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqQ7c_0hEESgtW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDp5D_0hEESgtW00

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane missed weight for the first time in her professional MMA career on Thursday.

The former Bellator champion weighed in at 129 pounds for her flyweight bout against Bruna Ellen, who weighed in at 125.6.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The flyweight division has a limit of 125 pounds for title fights and 126 for non-title fights, such as the one between Macfarlane and Ellen.

Macfarlane is 11-2 heading into Friday’s fight after her first career losing streak, while Ellen is 6-3.

Friday’s bout between Macfarlane and Ellen is the third fight of the Bellator 284 main card, which begins at 3 p.m. HST on Showtime.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Bellator 284#Mma#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy