Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight at Bellator 284

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane missed weight for the first time in her professional MMA career on Thursday.

The former Bellator champion weighed in at 129 pounds for her flyweight bout against Bruna Ellen, who weighed in at 125.6.

The flyweight division has a limit of 125 pounds for title fights and 126 for non-title fights, such as the one between Macfarlane and Ellen.

Macfarlane is 11-2 heading into Friday’s fight after her first career losing streak, while Ellen is 6-3.

Friday’s bout between Macfarlane and Ellen is the third fight of the Bellator 284 main card, which begins at 3 p.m. HST on Showtime.