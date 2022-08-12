ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Utica Police seek help looking for missing child

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
State Police searching for missing teen in Herkimer County

German Flatts, NY — New York State Police is searching for 14-year-old Cruise T. Desjardins,. Desjardins was last seen on August 11, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts, Herkimer County. Troopers say he is 6 foot tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes...
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation

LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable

PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY

Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting

Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
