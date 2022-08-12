Read full article on original website
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police seek help looking for missing child
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
Convicted felon charged with unlawful fleeing, 10 counts of drug possession in Seneca County
Rousseau is currently being held in the custody of the Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.
cnycentral.com
State Police searching for missing teen in Herkimer County
German Flatts, NY — New York State Police is searching for 14-year-old Cruise T. Desjardins,. Desjardins was last seen on August 11, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts, Herkimer County. Troopers say he is 6 foot tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes...
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
cnycentral.com
Family of 15-year-old killed in Syracuse outraged over 14-year-old killer's plea deal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Syracuse is feeling outraged after learning the boy who did it will spend less than 10 years in prison for the crime. The law says the boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Radames Francisco can...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
18-year-old shot at two men during dispute in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was arrested after Syracuse police say he shot at two men near a market on Oak Street Friday night. Basim Saad, of Syracuse, opened fire on the two men during a dispute at about 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Saturday.
Macedon man partially ejected from car after crash
Authorities say that Briggs was traveling westbound on Hydesville Road at an unsafe speed, and lost control of his car.
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
14-year-old killer avoids life in prison after raising self-defense in Syracuse shooting of 15-year-old
Syracuse, NY — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy admitted Friday he shot to death a 15-year-old boy during a fight on a Near West Side street in May 2021. But Sebastian Oliver won’t face a life sentence after prosecutors acknowledged that they might not be able to overcome a self-defense claim at trial.
cnycentral.com
Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable
PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
cnycentral.com
Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY
Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
cnycentral.com
23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting
Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
24 hours after off-duty officers were told they can’t bring guns to Fair, State clarifies they can
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will allow off-duty police officers to carry weapons at the State Fair, as they always were, just 24 hours after they were told they’d no longer be allowed to enter with their guns. A spokesperson for the New York State Fair confirmed the clarification to NewsChannel 9, several […]
3 gunmen in Jaguar shoot at man, woman on Long Island
Police are searching for a group of gunmen in connection to a shooting that happened on Long Island Wednesday evening.
