Wood Ducks pitchers shine in win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four Down East pitchers combined to hold Fayetteville to four hits as the Wood Ducks defeated the Woodpeckers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Emiliano Teodo started for Down East, striking out eight batters and allowing two hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings. Fayetteville’s Tommy Sacco Jr. scored on Teodo’s wild pitch in the third inning.

Relievers Dylan MacLean, Alberto Mota and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa kept the Woodpeckers quiet the rest of the way.

Fayetteville starter Valente Bellozo turned in an impressive outing of his own, striking out seven and allowing two hits in five innings. The Wood Ducks rallied in the sixth inning against reliever Miguel Ullola. Maximo Acosta hit an RBI ground-rule double, and Zion Bannister scored on a fielder’s choice.

