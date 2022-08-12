Effective: 2022-08-14 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Graham FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM MST this evening for a portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Graham. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO