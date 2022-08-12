Read full article on original website
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office receives 'Acts of Kindness' from community
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is feeling the love this week through random acts of kindness the department said. The department said Sheriff Miller received a flower bouquet from Ms. Wilson thanking deputies. The flowers were delivered by Max from Little Otter Flower Farm...
WSET
'Pack the Bus:' Bedford Co. schools raise nearly $10K for new supplies
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools held a "Pack the Bus" event on Friday, August 5 at the Bedford Walmart. The county school said "the back to school drive is being deemed an overwhelming success. A BCPS school bus was parked at the store for the day,...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. School Board approves safety plan following police chase near Penn Forest Elementary
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday night, hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County School Board approved the district’s new safety and emergency response plan. Roanoke County school officials are expanding the school resource officer (SRO) program, which means all...
wfxrtv.com
Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges
UPDATE 10:20 A.M. (08/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted by the Virginia State Police. Law enforcement says the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket on Sunday, Aug. 14, around 6:36 a.m. according to the Sheriff’s Department.
WSET
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating. The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build homes for affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV), and students from the Giles County Technical Center partnered up in an attempt to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic receives grant for mental health professionals at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fallon Park Elementary School will be getting more mental health professionals to work with students. It’s part of a grant award from United Health Care. Carilion Clinic received $230,000 to help Fallon Park Elementary School students with mental health. The grant will cover the salaries...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All the squad’s members are on suspension. Officials have not filed any charges. In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday evening
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The call reporting that a person had been shot was placed at around 7:30 p.m. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical. No suspects were located.
WDBJ7.com
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated
(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
WSLS
Two men still at large after police chase ends near Roanoke County elementary school
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 7:54 a.m. We’re learning more about a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County Thursday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., authorities were called to the area of Woodthrush Drive for the report of two men, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and dressed in all black, looking into vehicles with flashlights and trying door handles, according to Capt. Pascoe with the Roanoke County Police Department.
pcpatriot.com
Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction
On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
WSLS
Parent and child hospitalized after Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been a busy morning in Roanoke County. Mere hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County Police Department was called to Merriman Road for a second time Thursday morning, this time for a crash. At about 7:50...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
NBC12
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
wfxrtv.com
VSP identify man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in downtown Roanoke
UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Virginia State Police released new details about the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in an hours-long standoff in downtown Roanoke overnight. According to Virginia State Police, the incident started shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 when the Roanoke Police Department responded to a...
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
WSLS
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:28 P.M.:. A man has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night in downtown Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police. Police said that the incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday when the Roanoke Police Department responded to...
