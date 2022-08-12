ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
wfxrtv.com

Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges

UPDATE 10:20 A.M. (08/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted by the Virginia State Police. Law enforcement says the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket on Sunday, Aug. 14, around 6:36 a.m. according to the Sheriff’s Department.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Franklin County, VA
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
WSET

Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating. The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Sro#School Safety#High School#School Systems#Sheriff#Fcps#Fcso
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday evening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The call reporting that a person had been shot was placed at around 7:30 p.m. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical. No suspects were located.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated

(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
WSLS

Two men still at large after police chase ends near Roanoke County elementary school

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 7:54 a.m. We’re learning more about a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County Thursday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., authorities were called to the area of Woodthrush Drive for the report of two men, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and dressed in all black, looking into vehicles with flashlights and trying door handles, according to Capt. Pascoe with the Roanoke County Police Department.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
pcpatriot.com

Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction

On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
WSLS

Parent and child hospitalized after Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been a busy morning in Roanoke County. Mere hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County Police Department was called to Merriman Road for a second time Thursday morning, this time for a crash. At about 7:50...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
RIDGEWAY, VA
WSLS

Man charged after officer-involved shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:28 P.M.:. A man has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night in downtown Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police. Police said that the incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday when the Roanoke Police Department responded to...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy