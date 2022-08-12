Read full article on original website
Fiery late-night crash leaves 2 dead in Aurora
A two-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Aurora left both drivers dead at the scene.
Family of Aurora 13-year-old believes teen died from fentanyl
Jose was being raised by his grandmother, Margarita Velasquez, along with other members of his family, like his uncle Abisaid Hernandez. The two said Jose died early in the morning on August 10.
Weld County deputies investigate missing horses
Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
Family shares grave warning of teen dying from suspected fentanyl overdose
The family of Jose Hernandez is warning other guardians and family members to talk with their teens about the epidemic of fentanyl we are seeing across the country.
Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs
A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...
Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora
Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department. The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.
14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
Iliff Avenue shooting suspect still at large, 1 hospitalized
A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning left one man needing transport to a nearby hospital with the suspect still at large.
Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
The Denver Police Department said that a woman motorist was declared dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.
2 wounded after masked gunman opens fire into crowd outside Greeley bar
Police in Greeley are investigating after a masked gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a bar Saturday night. Two people were shot and wounded but are expected to survive.
Grandfather killed in crash at dangerous turn into Aurora neighborhood
A dangerous street crossing may be partly to blame for a crash that killed a man from Aurora according to the man’s family and people who live in the Vista subdivision.
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Castle Rock's appetite for support benefits families of teens involved in crash
Sunday morning in Castle Rock, the flat top grills were hot as the Dads of Castle Rock cooked up a feast. All the pancakes, sausage, and fruit you could eat for 10 dollars a head, but it wasn't just to have a good time."We're raising money for the four families affected by the tragedy last Friday," said Dads of Castle Rock Board of Directors Member Brad Langerak.On August 5th, just before midnight, four Castle Rock teenagers in a car were struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. Two 17-year-olds died. The other two teens were injured.The Dads of Castle Rock...
MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton. Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on...
