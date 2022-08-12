ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1310kfka.com

Weld County deputies investigate missing horses

Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora

Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department.  The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9News

2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Castle Rock's appetite for support benefits families of teens involved in crash

Sunday morning in Castle Rock, the flat top grills were hot as the Dads of Castle Rock cooked up a feast. All the pancakes, sausage, and fruit you could eat for 10 dollars a head, but it wasn't just to have a good time."We're raising money for the four families affected by the tragedy last Friday," said Dads of Castle Rock Board of Directors Member Brad Langerak.On August 5th, just before midnight, four Castle Rock teenagers in a car were struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. Two 17-year-olds died. The other two teens were injured.The Dads of Castle Rock...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton. Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

