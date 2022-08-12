Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
PWMania
Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her
Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021. Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14): Bianca Belair Faces Asuka
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 14 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14) - WWE U.S. Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory and The...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Working With Current WWE Star Took Years Off His Career
For most of his WWE run so far AJ Styles has been working as a singles competitor, but he found success with Omos when they won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. AJ Styles and Omos have since gone their separate ways, but Styles reflected on their time together during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he also explained why teaming with Omos took years off his life.
ComicBook
Will Eric Bischoff Come Back to WWE to Work Under Triple H?
Eric Bischoff has been brought in to work with WWE multiple times since WCW folded back in 2001. The latest example came in June 2019 when he was hired as the new Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown. The arrangement was short-lived and by mid-October, he was booted from his position (and the company) while Bruce Prichard stepped in. The WWE Creative team has seen a seismic change over the past month with Vince McMahon departing from the company amid a multi-million-dollar scandal and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as both Head of Creative and Talent Relations.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE SmackDown
We’re on the road to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, and it was recently determined that Shayna Baszler will be challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful Select reports that Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set for a contract...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
ComicBook
WWE Announces Another United States Championship Match For This Week's WWE Raw (8/15)
Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship on this past week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Ciampa despite outside interference from The Miz and a great effort from the former NXT Champion. But WWE fans won't have to wait long to see him put the gold on the line again, as it has been announced his next title defense is against AJ Styles on the Aug. 15 episode of Raw. Styles has been somewhat in the background for the last few weeks, taking out either Miz or Ciampa whenever they try to interfere in matches at ringside.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Was Reportedly Released For Being A Heat Magnet
The last few years have been chaotic for the WWE roster due to the mass releases as it seemed that no one was safe. Fans have seen some surprising names get released and all four members of Hit Row were cut last year shortly after they were called up to the WWE main roster.
ComicBook
Released WWE Superstars Make Unexpected Return on SmackDown
Reports said that more returns were coming to WWE, and that turned out to be very true, as during tonight's SmackDown another group of released superstars made their grand return. During the show, two wrestlers were waiting on their mystery opponents, and that's when Hit Row's music hit, with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante The Adonis coming out to the ring. Obviously, Swerve Strickland wasn't with them, since he has since signed with AEW, but the other three were officially back and ready to go, and they wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Jab at Ronda Rousey for Copying Segment on WWE SmackDown
Becky Lynch is back as a babyface with The Man gimmick that helped her become a top WWE superstar. She is having fun on social media with that and most recently did so with Ronda Rousey. After a fan on Twitter tweeted a clip from Friday’s SmackDown where Rousey made...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
ComicBook
WWE Report Says Talent Believe Draft Could be Happening Soon
It looks like the WWE Draft could be happening sooner than later. A new report from Fightful Select states that talent is speculating internally that the WWE Draft will take place shortly after the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. This hasn't been confirmed to talent yet, but other things they have said have led to a belief that it could be happening, especially when combined with internal talent schedules for the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown the following weeks. The report also makes mention of writers noting that repackages for talent are also more likely following the Draft as opposed to the immediate future.
Road Dogg: Johnny Gargano Would Never Be On Vince McMahon's Show, But He Could Be On Triple H's Show
Road Dogg talks about the philosophical differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon. Now that Vince McMahon has retired, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Fans have already begun seeing changes to WWE programming including the return of several Superstars that were released in 2021. One superstar that was not released but elected not to renew his contract is Johnny Gargano. Currently a free agent, Johnny has a great relationship with Triple H. Road Dogg is someone who worked with Johnny and Triple H in NXT, and is now talking about the likelihood that Johnny could return to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ status update for WWE Extreme Rules
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle next month. However, what WWE has planned for him after that is still unclear. There had been speculation that after Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE last week, the...
