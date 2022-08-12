It looks like the WWE Draft could be happening sooner than later. A new report from Fightful Select states that talent is speculating internally that the WWE Draft will take place shortly after the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. This hasn't been confirmed to talent yet, but other things they have said have led to a belief that it could be happening, especially when combined with internal talent schedules for the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown the following weeks. The report also makes mention of writers noting that repackages for talent are also more likely following the Draft as opposed to the immediate future.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO