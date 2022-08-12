ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streakingthelawn.com

WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra

As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Rainy and cool today

August 15, 2022 Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast Today: periods of rain. Unusually cool for mid-August. High 68. Winds…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help You…. Sunday, August 14, 2022. August 14, 2022 Here’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

In the Garden-8/13/22-Hr.2-What’s blooming in August

What’s blooming in August was the topic on this episode of In the Garden. Andre and Mark Viette talk about the many plants and bushes in bloom during August. Haley Jones talks about this years Tomato Festival (8/13/22) at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market. Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Rockingham...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, VA
County
Rockingham County, VA
Bridgewater, VA
Sports
Stuarts Draft, VA
Sports
City
Stuarts Draft, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
royalexaminer.com

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence

On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research

Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Jordan
Person
Homer
su.edu

Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022

Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Beards & Broads set to open second location in Broadway

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Broadway will welcome a new business on Saturday. Beards & Broads axe throwing is set to open a second location in the town. “I grew up here, I graduated from Broadway in 1999 and we just wanted to bring something to the community that’s fun. We wanted to give people a place to hang out and be entertained, get some great food, and have things to do,” said Jay Roderick, co-owner of Beards & Broads.
BROADWAY, VA
theriver953.com

Low flying aircraft expected in region

Low flying planes and helicopters will be flying over portions of Frederick and Clarke Counties through December. The Virginia Department of Energy is aiding the U.S. Geological Survey in their national effort to modernize geographical maps, topographical surveys, and geochemical sampling. This will be the area’s first high resolution public...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Reds#Diamondbacks#Rcbl#Rbi
WBOY 12 News

SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage for sale in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
getawaymavens.com

20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia

At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Stanley Police Captain announces 2023 bid for sheriff of Page County

STANLEY, Aug. 11 — What is sure to be the most talked about and closest watched political race of the next 15 months in Page County, began today. Earlier this afternoon, Stanley Police Captain Aaron Cubbage officially announced his 2023 bid for sheriff of Page County on social media. The Facebook post includes a YouTube video (seen below) announcing the unofficial candidacy of the longtime student of law enforcement.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
WARDENSVILLE, WV
WHSV

Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WOODSTOCK, VA
WSLS

Students at Appomattox Middle School evacuate due to written message in bathroom

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox Middle School students evacuated the building due to a one-word message written in a bathroom, Appomattox Middle School officials said. On Thursday, AMS leaders said that a student told their office staff about the message. Officials at the school said they could not determine the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy