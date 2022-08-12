BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Broadway will welcome a new business on Saturday. Beards & Broads axe throwing is set to open a second location in the town. “I grew up here, I graduated from Broadway in 1999 and we just wanted to bring something to the community that’s fun. We wanted to give people a place to hang out and be entertained, get some great food, and have things to do,” said Jay Roderick, co-owner of Beards & Broads.

