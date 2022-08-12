Read full article on original website
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
wortfm.org
Matt Rothschild and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
CBS 58
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
nbc15.com
Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
wpr.org
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
CBS 58
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 14 months, Wisconsin taxpayers will no longer have to pay for an investigation that found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. On Friday, Aug. 12, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Michael Gableman, ending the investigation. Critics say it's far too little too late....
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
wtmj.com
With primary behind him, Tim Michels hopes Wisconsin Republicans come together
It was a hard fought race between two bonafide competitors. Businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in Tuesday’s primary election, setting him up for a showdown with Gov. Tony Evers this November. The race remained mostly civil with the exception of the final few weeks before...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
nbc15.com
DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
wpr.org
Spotlighting Wisconsin's last 'wild lakes' could increase efforts to preserve them, author hopes
Wisconsin lays claim to 15,000 lakes. But how many are still pristine, undeveloped wild lakes? According to a new book by a state naturalist, no more than 136 — less than 1 percent. Development, such as the clearing of trees from shorelines to improve views from lake homes, has...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
