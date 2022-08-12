ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fresh, local, plentiful

For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
CBS 58

Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
nbc15.com

Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
wtmj.com

The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
nbc15.com

DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
Quick Country 96.5

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI

