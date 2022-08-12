ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ESPN

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

LOB--New York 3, Boston 2. 2B--Pham (5). HR--Devers (25), off Taillon. RBI--Bogaerts (49), Devers 2 (62). SB--Andújar (4). Runners left in scoring position--New York 1 (Higashioka); Boston 0. RISP--New York 0 for 1; Boston 0 for 3. Runners moved up--Devers, Bogaerts. GIDP--Bogaerts. DP--New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo). Umpires--Home,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Wacha makes short work of Yankees, Boston wins 3-0 in 2:15

BOSTON --  Michael Wacha and the last-place Red Sox made short work of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Pitching for the first time in almost seven weeks, Wacha returned from a shoulder injury to limit New York to a pair of singles in seven innings, and Boston beat the Yankees 3-0 on Sunday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9th, Rays beat Orioles 4-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday. Rasmussen allowed his first baserunner when...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ESPN

Estrada hits 2-run HR in 9th, Giants edge Pirates 8-7

SAN FRANCISCO --  Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in a back-and-forth game Sunday. Evan Longoria, whose wild throw gave Pittsburgh the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, started the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .328; Freeman, Los Angeles, .320; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .314; McNeil, New York, .307; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .307; Hoerner, Chicago, .302; M.Machado, San Diego, .299; Arenado, St. Louis, .297; Lux, Los Angeles, .296; S.Marte, New York, .292; Riley, Atlanta, .292. RUNS--Betts, Los Angeles, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 80; Freeman,...
MLB
ESPN

WNBA Glance

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m. This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
SPORTS
ESPN

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle out of lineup due to sore hand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay one day after being hit on his left hand by pitched ball. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle is day to day. Mountcastle was struck by a pitch...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Wacha shuts down Yankees, Devers homers in Boston's 3-0 win

BOSTON --  Michael Wacha allowed two hits in seven innings in his return from a shoulder injury, and Rafael Devers homered on Sunday night to lead the last-place Boston Red Sox past the division-leading New York Yankees 3-0. Tommy Pham had three hits for the Red Sox, who took two of three from New York  their first win in a real series against an AL East opponent this season in 13 tries.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley has season-ending shoulder surgery

HOUSTON -- Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after he had right shoulder surgery. The 35-year-old Brantley, who hasn't appeared in a big league game since June 26, underwent arthroscopic labral repair. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

New York 87, Atlanta 83

ATLANTA (83) Hillmon 0-4 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 7-8 24, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 5-7 0-0 14, Wheeler 3-13 3-4 9, Billings 5-6 5-5 15, Vaughn 1-2 1-2 3, McDonald 4-16 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 19-22 83. NEW YORK (87) Laney 3-8 2-2 9, N.Howard 5-8 7-10 18, Dolson...
NBA
ESPN

Bieber wins 4th straight, Guardians beat Blue Jays 7-2

TORONTO --  Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. That was a lot of fun today, Bieber said. I thought we brought...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Chiefs Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson placed in hospice care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed on Friday that Dawson is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Sun topple Lynx in final game for Minnesota's Fowles

UNCASVILLE, Conn. --  Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles. Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double...
NBA
ESPN

Barrero gets key hit as Reds stop slide with win over Cubs

CINCINNATI --  Jose Barrero hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Cincinnati's three-run fifth inning, and the Reds stopped a five-game slide with an 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. It meant a lot that I could contribute to the victory," Barrero said through an interpreter. I felt...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Bassitt, Mets blank Phils again for 17th win in 20 games

NEW YORK --  Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBI by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games. Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Sky take No. 2 seed in playoffs after cruising past Mercury

PHOENIX --  Azura Stevens scored 17 points and Chicago wrapped up the regular season with an 82-67 victory over Phoenix on Sunday. Chicago (26-10), the defending WNBA champion, had an opportunity to take the No. 1 playoff seed had Las Vegas (also 26-10) lost its regular-season finale earlier on Sunday. However, the Aces defeated Seattle 109-100 to clinch the top seed.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday. Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1. United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane. Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal...
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Javier goes 6 strong, Bregman homers as Astros down A's 6-3

HOUSTON --  Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and the Houston Astros swept the Oakland Athletics with a 6-3 win on Sunday. Bregman's 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He also hit an RBI double in the seventh.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Sylvia Fowles' career ends with 6,000 rebounds; Sun top Lynx

UNCASVILLE, Conn. --  Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Lynx and league legend Sylvia Fowles. Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best...
NBA

