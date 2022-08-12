BOSTON --  Michael Wacha allowed two hits in seven innings in his return from a shoulder injury, and Rafael Devers homered on Sunday night to lead the last-place Boston Red Sox past the division-leading New York Yankees 3-0. Tommy Pham had three hits for the Red Sox, who took two of three from New York  their first win in a real series against an AL East opponent this season in 13 tries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO