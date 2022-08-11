ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

'Devastated' Michelle Branch announces split from husband Patrick Carney after three years of marriage: 'The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me'

By Christine Rendon, Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

After three years of marriage, Michelle Branch has split up from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

The 'devastated' singer, 39, said she has had the rug 'completely pulled from underneath' her in a statement announcing her split from Carney, 42, and obtained by People.

'To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,' she said in her statement. 'With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYLYx_0hEEP3dv00
'The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me': After three years of marriage, Michelle Branch has split up from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney; pictured 2016

Michelle met Patrick, a music producer and drummer for The Black Keys, during a Grammy party in 2015.

They started dating shortly thereafter.

They welcomed son Rhys James in August 2018 and tied the knot in April 2019, though the couple sadly suffered a miscarriage in December 2020.

They welcomed their second child together in February 2022, a daughter named Willie Paquet Carney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuBVn_0hEEP3dv00
The way they were: Branch pictured with Carney in 2016

Before her relationship with Carney, Michelle was married to bassist Teddy Landau. They share 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau.

The singer was just 18 years old when she released her debut album The Spirit Room in August 2001, which featured her first hits, Everywhere, All You Wanted and Goodbye to You.

She also released Hotel Paper in 2003 and the country album Stand Still, Look Pretty as part of the duo The Wreckers with Jessica Harp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31p5pl_0hEEP3dv00
Happier times: Michelle met Patrick, a music producer and drummer for The Black Keys, during a Grammy party in 2015; pictured 2016

Branch also released the 2010 EP Everything Comes and Goes and the 2017 album Hopeless Romantic.

Her next album, The Trouble With Fever, is set for release on September 16, 2022.

Michelle has received Grammy recognition for her work over the years.

She won a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for her 2003 track with Santana, The Game Of Love. In total, Michelle has received four Grammy nods, including her win for The Game Of Love.

