ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okeechobee County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okeechobee County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Dea#Drug Paraphernalia#N W 35th Avenue#Dcf
wqcs.org

MCSO: Miami Woman Arrested in Martin County on a Charge of Grand Theft

Martin County - August 10, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Detectives, with the help of the Stuart Police, arrested a Miami woman and are looking for her two accomplices on in connection with the theft of merchandise from an un-named marine store, and attempted theft from the store's other branch in Stuart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sebastiandaily.com

Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
sebastiandaily.com

Mandarin Garden Closes. Was it because of the health inspections?

Mandarin Garden, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center in Roseland, has permanently closed. The only restaurant that served Chinese cuisine without being a take-out-only establishment is gone. While the owners have not publicly stated why they closed, we can only assume that business slowed down because of the repeated shutdowns...
ROSELAND, FL
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy