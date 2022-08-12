Read full article on original website
3 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting, robbing and humiliating man
Deputies arrested three people on Friday for their involvement in kidnapping, robbing, beating and humiliating a male victim while recording video of the whole incident.
2 teens dead after car ends up in canal while fleeing law enforcement
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a canal while they were fleeing law enforcement.
veronews.com
Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Man sentenced to 25 years in killing of Good Samaritan in Tequesta
A gunman will spend 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder charges in a Palm Beach County courtroom.
Stolen Puppy Found In Clewiston, But Woman Who Took It Is Still On The Run
An anonymous tip led authorities to Clewiston, where the dog was found safe and brought back to the pet store.
WINKNEWS.com
2 teens dead after crashing during high-speed chase from Hendry County deputies
Two teens are dead after they fled from Hendry deputies during a high-speed chase and crashed into a canal embankment early Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Clewiston man was driving a 2019 Maserati on County Road 835 at a high rate of speed. As he approached...
WINKNEWS.com
Domestic abuse victim shot in the face gets free implants and prosthetics
A woman who was shot in the face is getting free implants and prosthetics thanks to three companies coming together. We first introduced you to Tiffany Nemec 2017, a domestic violence survivor. Five years later, she just had reconstructive dental surgery. Tiffany received a new smile on Thursday after a...
wqcs.org
MCSO: Miami Woman Arrested in Martin County on a Charge of Grand Theft
Martin County - August 10, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Detectives, with the help of the Stuart Police, arrested a Miami woman and are looking for her two accomplices on in connection with the theft of merchandise from an un-named marine store, and attempted theft from the store's other branch in Stuart.
cbs12.com
'When bad guys show up with guns, they'll find our guns;' AR-15s kept in IRC schools
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School is underway in our area and naturally all parents are concerned about students' safety. One school district in our area is doing something to keep students safe that you may not have heard about. The Indian River County School District has an enrollment...
Missing Okeechobee County man found dead in canal, deputies say
Deputies have identified the body of a man found in a canal in Okeechobee County over the weekend. Alex Garland, 27, was initially reported missing on Aug. 6.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Open Investigation After Alleged Transgender Student Attack on Female Student in School Restroom
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department announced that they have opened an investigation over an alleged incident at Johnson Middle School that involved a transgender student assaulting a female student in one of the restrooms at Johnson Middle School over the summer. The investigation...
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
Beachgoer finds body of man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Florida woman gives birth on helicopter
A Florida woman took the ride of her life when she unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy on a helicopter, according to reports.
sebastiandaily.com
Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida
The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
5 housing workshops scheduled in Fort Pierce for residents
Upcoming housing workshops in Fort Pierce are available to residents who are struggling with housing costs, facing eviction or looking to buy their first home.
sebastiandaily.com
Mandarin Garden Closes. Was it because of the health inspections?
Mandarin Garden, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center in Roseland, has permanently closed. The only restaurant that served Chinese cuisine without being a take-out-only establishment is gone. While the owners have not publicly stated why they closed, we can only assume that business slowed down because of the repeated shutdowns...
cbs12.com
Big Dog Ranch Rescue holds 'Pups and Suds' in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Big Dog Ranch Rescue held an adoption event in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday. Guests of the "Pups and Suds" event at Buff City Soap received an up-close look at some of the dogs and puppies available for adoption. Big Dog Ranch Rescue...
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
