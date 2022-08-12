Read full article on original website
'We have significant community pushback': JCPS Board member wants school district's masking policy modified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Board member James Craig wants the school district to modify its current masking policy. "Given the substantial community feedback, I think we have an obligation to the city to have a discussion about it," Craig said. Craig is referencing the latest...
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville are trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders speak on violence, substance abuse in community town hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders held a town hall Saturday speaking out against two issues they say are plaguing the Louisville Metro area: violence and substance abuse. The Central Louisville Coalition organized the event, which was held at the main library downtown. Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Shameka...
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
WLKY.com
JCPS students display their artwork at the Speed Art Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students had their art displayed Sunday at the Speed Art Museum, for the W.E.B. DuBois Academy Day. For the 'Empowering Through Panels' project, students were tasked with creating their own comics. Educators said this is a great opportunity for their...
WLKY.com
Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties
Louisville's Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are empty lots, the Courier Journal reported.
wdrb.com
Building industry association opening new HVAC trade school program in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville. The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade. Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field...
spectrumnews1.com
‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
WLKY.com
Former Jeffersontown High School student arrested after threatening school on social media
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown High School had extra security at school on Friday due to threats made on social media Thursday. According to Jeffersontown police chief Richard Sanders, the threat came from 19-year-old David Horseman, a former student of the school. After being notified of the social media post,...
WLKY.com
Suspicious 'pipes with wires' removed from downtown Louisville, FBI investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspicious item that was found in downtown Louisville has been removed and now the FBI will investigate. Police responded around 8:15 a.m. on Friday and found a device which they said appeared to be a pipe with wires coming out of it. The item was...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
WLKY.com
Bellarmine University awarded $1.45M grant for future math and science teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A national grant aims to put more Bellarmine students in the classroom as science and math teachers. The school has been awarded a $1.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, the grant will allow Bellarmine to recruit and prepare highly...
WLKY.com
New nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help local vets, children in need
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new nonprofit in Oldham County dedicated to helping veterans and children in need. It's called 'Be like Griff', named after Daniel Griffith, a 39-year-old Crestwood army veteran who was killed in a car accident on I-71 in December 2021. Investigators determined that traffic...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating police, cyclist accident in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one of their own officers was involved in a wreck with a bicyclist in the Portland neighborhood. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 31st and Bank streets. Investigators say the woman was riding her...
Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
WLKY.com
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
Louisville neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area. Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.
'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
