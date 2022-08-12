ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Community organizers in Louisville are trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville leaders speak on violence, substance abuse in community town hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders held a town hall Saturday speaking out against two issues they say are plaguing the Louisville Metro area: violence and substance abuse. The Central Louisville Coalition organized the event, which was held at the main library downtown. Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Shameka...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
JCPS students display their artwork at the Speed Art Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students had their art displayed Sunday at the Speed Art Museum, for the W.E.B. DuBois Academy Day. For the 'Empowering Through Panels' project, students were tasked with creating their own comics. Educators said this is a great opportunity for their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
KENTUCKY STATE
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
LMPD investigating police, cyclist accident in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one of their own officers was involved in a wreck with a bicyclist in the Portland neighborhood. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 31st and Bank streets. Investigators say the woman was riding her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY

