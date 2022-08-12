Read full article on original website
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
ValueWalk
Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever
Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
FOXBusiness
Has inflation peaked? Maybe, but it could be 'painfully slow' to fall
The cooler-than-expected July inflation data fueled hopes that consumer prices peaked earlier this summer after a year of relentless increases that crushed Americans, created a political firestorm for President Biden and forced the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. The consumer price index climbed...
FOXBusiness
Inflation costing the average American $717 a month, analysis shows
The average American is shelling out an extra $717 a month because of the hottest inflation in decades, according to a new analysis from the Joint Economic Committee Republicans. The financial squeeze stems from the rising cost of a number of everyday goods, including cars, rent, food and health care....
US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say
Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
Americans are breathing a sigh of relief that inflation will get better soon — and they'll get paid more
Americans' inflation expectations are falling back to earth, according to a New York Fed survey. Households' one-year expected inflation rate dipped to 6.2% from 6.8% in July. Respondents also expect the housing market to cool and their finances to improve in the next year. Americans believe the worst of the...
For First Time in 2 Years, Prices Are Dropping as Inflation Slows: 'We Are Turning the Corner,' Says Expert
Inflation decreased in July thanks to a drop in rising gas prices around the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. In a report, the organization said gas prices fell 7.7 percent from June last month and helped to offset increased prices in food and shelter. Thanks to falling gas prices, overall inflation did not rise in July, marking the first time that's happened in two years, according to Politico.
Inflation 2022: Will Prices Ever Go Back Down?
The most recent consumer price index (CPI) report puts inflation at 9.1%, an unsustainably high rate for prices to keep rising. While there's no news yet on what the July report will bring, there are...
100,000 people have now pledged not to pay bills from October
We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis, where British citizens are finding the cost of fuel, food and energy bills have reached extortionate prices. Now, more than 100,000 people have pledged not to pay bills from October when the next price hike is expected to hit households across the nation.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says inflation ‘will be sticky’ and utters the words nobody wants to hear: ‘Entrenched’ and ‘broad-based’
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, November 2018. Inflation has become the most pressing issue facing the U.S. economy in 2022, and even with recent signs that it could be slowing, economists worry that the effects will last.
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
Even though inflation might have just peaked, here are 4 reasons you still won’t be able to afford stuff, Goldman says
So inflation might have finally peaked. It was literally zero last month, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that prices were unchanged from July to August, finally surprising economists to the downside, instead of the upside. In other words, economists have been consistently wrong on how bad inflation would get, except last month they thought it would be worse.
Inflation drops to zero in July due to falling gas prices
Consumer prices were unchanged in July, as plunging prices for gasoline dragged the Consumer Price Index down to zero. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose only 0.3%, below what analysts expected. Driving the news: The Labor Department reported that overall consumer prices rose 0% last month, and are...
Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.
Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
biztoc.com
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
FOXBusiness
White-hot inflation seen cooling in July but remaining near record high
The rapid pace of inflation likely cooled off slightly in July as gasoline prices fell and supply chain disruptions started to ease. However, that may provide little comfort to millions of Americans continuing to confront elevated costs for everyday goods. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price...
CNBC
Inflation rate drops to 8.5% in July, but has it peaked? 'We're not there yet,' says economist
The rate of inflation was slower than expected in July, offering some hope that inflation is cooling down. Inflation dropped 0.6% from its June peak, for a year-over-year rate of 8.5%, according to Labor Department data published Wednesday. This was lower than many estimates, including a Bloomberg survey of 44 economists that predicted a rate of 8.7%.
Social Security Amount Likely Increasing By Hundreds For 2023
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Here's some good news if you are on Social Security. Despite what was recently shared by Senator Lindsey Graham about having to pay more into Social Security and get lower payments in a recent article, the truth is Social Security income is very likely going up for participants.
marketplace.org
Yes, inflation really did stay the same in July (month over month)
After record-breaking inflation rates, the country finally got some welcome news: consumer prices for the month of July remain unchanged. Zero percent. That figure was touted by President Joe Biden at a news conference on Wednesday. But wait, the news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the Consumer...
