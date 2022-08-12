Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Virginia Tech opens the doors for Fan Day in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech fans flocked to campus as the football team held its annual Fan Day at the Beamer-Lawson indoor practice facility. Hundreds came out decked out in their Hokie gear with memorabilia in hand as well. The event gave fans an opportunity to meet the players, staff and participate in family fun events for all ages. Many traveled from out of state to meet their favorite Hokies.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue Demons
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Christiansburg football coach Alex Wilkins enters his 6th season as head coach. In his first season with the Blue Demons Wilkens went 0-11, now the team is building on their best season since he took over. “We have a very hungry team and we have...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Narrows Green Wave
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell goes one-on-one with Narrows High School football coach Kelly Lowe. Last year Narrows High School started off the year 2-0 then lost five straight games, but ended up winning the three games of the season before falling to Parry McCluer. The Green Wave finished the season 5-6 overall and are hoping they can take another step in the playoffs.
Former TN High Viking Jaden Keller looking impressive among Hokies LB’s
Blacksburg, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies are deep into preparations for the 2022 season … with just three weeks remaining until their season opener … and it seems Tennessee High alum – Jaden Keller – could be featured at linebacker. The Bristol, Tennessee native appeared in four games as a true freshman last year […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County High School sports schedule
Volleyball Scrimmage: Pulaski Co. @ Graham JV @ 5 pm, Varsity to Follow. Varsity Football Benefit Game: Radford @ Pulaski Co. 6 pm.
techlunchpail.com
2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest
The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
WSLS
‘Closing the gap for a cure’: Team of 12 living with Parkinson’s Disease to run in Blue Ridge Relay
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This group is showing the world that nothing is impossible. Team Synapse, comprised of 12 runners all living with Parkinson’s Disease, will participate in one of the most grueling relays in September – the Blue Ridge Relay – and one of those runners is from Lynchburg, according to the release.
Metro News
Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
WSLS
New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location. Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors. But she Green...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season
PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
pcpatriot.com
Scout completes Eagle Scout Project in Pulaski
Aidan Doyle is with Troop 141 out of Christiansburg. He’s almost 16 years old and an uprising Junior at Auburn High School. Aidan recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Town of Pulaski, he put in two benches at Heritage Park. He wanted to do a project for the Town of Pulaski as this is where his grandparents Johnny and Wanda Saunders live. It became a bit of a tribute to honor his great grandmothers, Marlene Jones and Lois Saunders – both deceased now from cancer. Granny Marlene and his “Maw Maw” Wanda Saunders would walk him down the Dora Highway trail when he was younger. He would like to thank John and Donna Travis, his family and friends who donated and Kim Caudill of the Pulaski Public Works Department for all of their contributions to this project.
WSLS
Ava could be a purrfect fit in your home
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This momma kitty is probably feeling a bit lonely. Shelter staff told 10 News that Ava came to their shelter over 414 days ago with her kittens, and has been waiting on a family to give her a chance very patiently. Now is your chance...
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
WXII 12
Community honors Short family two decades after unsolved murders
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Twenty years have passed since the Short family was killed. On August 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
WSLS
Happy Augtober! Noticeably cool start to the week with showers Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – It has been one of the warmest summers on record (for some), so the beginning of the week should come as a bit of a shock to the system. High pressure to the north wedges unseasonably cool air into the region (we’re talking highs 10-15° below average Monday-Wednesday), while low pressure to the south supplies the moisture.
smithmountainlake.com
New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County
A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
Comments / 0