ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

City to wrap up treatment of Lady Bird Lake for harmful algae

If you're lucky enough to still be enjoying some summer time off, you may be thinking of getting out on the water. Just a heads up that you may see city crews on Lady Bird Lake treating the algae bloom on the water. The city has been having a problem...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Bastrop County, TX
Bastrop County, TX
Government
CBS Austin

3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock PD investigating report of barricaded subject with explosives

2 p.m. UPDATE: Round Rock Police say the barricaded subject report also includes a report of rigged explosives at the home. The Austin Police Departments bomb squad is at the scene. Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution. This developing story will be updated. =================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police officers...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin urgently looking to hire more crossing guards

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Independent School District's school year gets underway on Monday along with many other nearby school districts, the City of Austin is still looking to fill dozens of crossing guard positions. Austin Public Works Safe Routes to School program is hiring crossing guards to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after shooting in Elgin, related shooting occurs around 9 hours later

ELGIN, Texas — One person died after a shooting in Elgin Saturday afternoon and a related shooting occurred approximately nine hours later. The Elgin Police Department said the first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Alamo Street. The person who was shot was then found in a crashed car less than a mile away.
ELGIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Pines#Wind Speed#Thunderstorms#Containment#The Pine Pond Fire
CBS Austin

Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville man arrested and charged for murder of Florence woman

Williamson County detectives arrested a man for the Aug. 4 murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence. The United States Marshals Office turned over Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, a 26-year-old from Pflugerville, to Williamson County detectives around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was found in a parking lot off Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Austin

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community

Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Debt Consolidation and Debt Relief Can Help Austin, Texas Residents Curb Inflation

Researchers at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center confirmed a rise in home prices has been outpacing the increase in income. Combined with credit card debt and rising interest rates, many Austin families find it challenging to make ends meet. If you carry significant credit card balances, one way to help free up money from monthly expenses is to consolidate your debt. Consolidating will also protect your payments from future interest rate increases.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Aubrey Hays!

Featuring power-house vocals with comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Aubrey Hays. Aubrey is a non-binary artist and multi-instrumentalist with music in their soul. They began singing as a child in their family bluegrass band in Mississippi and haven’t stopped since.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy