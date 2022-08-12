Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department works to put out flames at apartment building in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — MONDAY NIGHT UPDATE:. The Austin Fire Department declared the fire under control at 9:30 p.m. 8 apartment units were affected, in Balcones Woods Apartments. 13 adults and 1 child were displaced. Two firefighters were injured and have been transported by EMS for evaluation. Crews will remain...
CBS Austin
2 dead, 1 uninjured in major crash in east Travis County, SH-130 NB shut down
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died following a serious collision involving three vehicles in east Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 12:54 p.m. to the 5000-7500 block of N. SH-130 northbound - just north of Farm to Market 969. EMS said two people...
CBS Austin
City to wrap up treatment of Lady Bird Lake for harmful algae
If you're lucky enough to still be enjoying some summer time off, you may be thinking of getting out on the water. Just a heads up that you may see city crews on Lady Bird Lake treating the algae bloom on the water. The city has been having a problem...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to accidental kitchen fire at taco restaurant in South Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a taco restaurant in South Austin early Sunday morning. AFD says the 911 call came in at 5:56 a.m. of a fire at the Taquerias Arandinas located at 700 W. William Cannon. AFD said the fire was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD investigating report of barricaded subject with explosives
2 p.m. UPDATE: Round Rock Police say the barricaded subject report also includes a report of rigged explosives at the home. The Austin Police Departments bomb squad is at the scene. Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution. This developing story will be updated. =================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police officers...
CBS Austin
City of Austin urgently looking to hire more crossing guards
AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Independent School District's school year gets underway on Monday along with many other nearby school districts, the City of Austin is still looking to fill dozens of crossing guard positions. Austin Public Works Safe Routes to School program is hiring crossing guards to...
CBS Austin
One dead after shooting in Elgin, related shooting occurs around 9 hours later
ELGIN, Texas — One person died after a shooting in Elgin Saturday afternoon and a related shooting occurred approximately nine hours later. The Elgin Police Department said the first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Alamo Street. The person who was shot was then found in a crashed car less than a mile away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody
The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man arrested and charged for murder of Florence woman
Williamson County detectives arrested a man for the Aug. 4 murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence. The United States Marshals Office turned over Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, a 26-year-old from Pflugerville, to Williamson County detectives around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was found in a parking lot off Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
CBS Austin
Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community
Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
CBS Austin
Debt Consolidation and Debt Relief Can Help Austin, Texas Residents Curb Inflation
Researchers at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center confirmed a rise in home prices has been outpacing the increase in income. Combined with credit card debt and rising interest rates, many Austin families find it challenging to make ends meet. If you carry significant credit card balances, one way to help free up money from monthly expenses is to consolidate your debt. Consolidating will also protect your payments from future interest rate increases.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboards
On August 6, 2021, Nancy Thompson stood in front of the Texas State Capital in her hometown of Austin with a sign saying 'Mothers Against Greg Abbott,' a play on the MAGA acronym made famous by President Trump. She was protesting against Abbott's new Covid rules for the 2021-22 school year.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Aubrey Hays!
Featuring power-house vocals with comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Aubrey Hays. Aubrey is a non-binary artist and multi-instrumentalist with music in their soul. They began singing as a child in their family bluegrass band in Mississippi and haven’t stopped since.
Comments / 0