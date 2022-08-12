Fields rolls 300 at Park Lanes
Cameron Fields bowled a perfect game Aug. 2 during Summer Business Trio play at Park Lanes.
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Fields rolls 300 at Park Lanes
