yo@homie
3d ago
Thanks for taking some dangerous drugs off the streets. May have saved someone’s life.
4
cleveland19.com
Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called in early Sunday to investigate a South Euclid police shooting. South Euclid police said an officer shot at a suspect after he crashed into a cop car, though it’s unclear if he was injured because he remains at large.
Man shot by officer in South Euclid
A man shot at by an officer is still on the loose Sunday, South Euclid police said.
Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter
Police pulled over a 38-year-old man at 9:04 p.m. July 19 for tailgating the vehicle ahead of him and using his cell phone while driving. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and driving and having an open container in the car. Police conducted field sobriety tests but the made was determined to not be impaired. He was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for open container.
South Euclid Police shoot at man who struck officer's vehicle
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Euclid.
Woman arrested for hitting husband with a beer bottle: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a domestic incident at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 and arrested a woman at the scene for reportedly striking her husband with a beer bottle. Police reported that a driver collided with a deer on Wedgewood Road at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
Man in jail after police chase from OVI checkpoint
Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem.
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
Police stop a car containing $2,058 of suspected stolen merchandise: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Grand theft shoplifting: I-480 A North Olmsted police officer on July 31 stopped a vehicle on the entrance ramp to I-480 westbound from Great Northern Boulevard after discovering the car had fictitious plates. The officer observed the car leaving the Great Northern Mall onto Country...
Police report uptick in firearm thefts from vehicles: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a call of a firearm stolen from a vehicle July 22. The victim reportedly stated her car was unlocked at the time of the theft and the theft occurred during the early morning hours, noting that her dogs began barking at 1:50 a.m. She noticed the $500 handgun and a pair of $225 earrings missing from the car at 9:34 a.m. Surveillance camera footage from a neighbor’s house reportedly showed movement near the victim’s car at 1:45 a.m. by a car that drove by the residence and then returned two minutes later. There were still no suspects at the time of the report. On July 29, a Rosewood Boulevard woman reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle overnight July 27-28. She also said her car was unlocked at the time of the theft. Police noted that there has been a recent increase in firearm thefts from vehicles.
Man arrested in Medina for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl
Cleveland Police arrested a man Saturday in Medina who was wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
Woman arrested for skip-scanning items at grocery store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Ruby Lane woman was cited for petty theft at 1:40 p.m. July 19 when employees at Meijer reported she failed to scan more than $66 worth of items at a self-checkout register. Representatives from Tru-Green at 2988 Nationwide Parkway reported the catalytic converters stolen from a company vehicle July 18-19. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Suspect in Boardman credit union robbery arrested
Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in a credit union robbery on Friday has been arrested.
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
Motorist, shot by Garfield Heights police officer, files lawsuit -- VIDEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Man driving stolen car tries to hide on resident’s property: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 4:15 a.m. Aug. 5, officers were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a Hyundai vehicle being driven in the area of Lee Road and Scottsdale Boulevard had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. A short time later, officers located the vehicle. The driver fled when officers attempted...
Cortland man indicted in federal drug case
A Cortland man is facing federal drug charges following an indictment that was filed in federal court this week
Police departments in NEO investigating string of carjackings this week
Police are investigating string of carjackings throughout 3 different counties. Investigators haven't confirmed if they're related.
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
