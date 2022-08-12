Read full article on original website
U.S. freight shipping rates have likely peaked, according to new Cass Freight Index data, in another sign that inflation is easing
U.S. freight rates increased 28% year over year, but declined nearly 2% month over month in July, according to new data from Cass Information Systems. Similar to other recent inflation indicators which have shown easing, the data is a sign that freight rates have likely peaked. Supply is up while...
Oil prices fall as recessionary worries weigh on demand outlook
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, after economic data from China, the world's largest crude importer, spurred fresh concerns about a potential global recession that could hit energy demand. Brent crude futures fell 90 cents, or 1%, to $94.20 a barrel by 00:03 GMT. WTI...
Oil drops, and oil stocks go with it
Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy on where crude prices are headed, as we enter the heart of hurricane season. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Saudi Aramco profit surges 90% in second quarter amid energy price boom
Saudi oil giant Aramco reported a stunning 90% surge in second quarter net income and record half year results on Sunday, as high oil prices continue to drive historic windfalls for "Big Oil." Aramco said strong market conditions helped to push its second quarter net income to $48.4 billion, up...
Gold extends fall on stronger dollar, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after falling more than 1% in the previous session, weighed down by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and worries over further U.S. interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.46 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after hitting its lowest since...
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
'Dangerous territory': Investor Peter Boockvar warns recession is spreading to other parts of economy
There may be no escape from recession. The latest reports on housing and manufacturing, according to investor Peter Boockvar, suggest it's rapidly spreading to other parts of the economy. "People are not being sensitive enough to this economic slowdown and what it's going to be mean for corporate earnings and...
No way the U.S. is avoiding a recession, Bleakley's Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar breaks down the market's next move, and when the U.S. will actually see a recession. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Europe drought: German industry at risk as Rhine falls
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that factories may have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo. Water levels on the Rhine at Emmerich, near the Dutch border, dropped...
What Cramer is watching Monday — oil tanks on China concerns; big call on online retail
Oil down roughly 5.5%. So that's good for retail, trading with China. I continue to think oil stocks represent good value above $80 per barrel on West Texas Intermediate crude. Saudi Aramco says it's ready to produce more oil. But not that much. China: Is it becoming like our mortgage...
Why IZEA Worldwide Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 30%: Here Are 37 Stocks Moving Premarket
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. IZEA shares rose 30.8% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 96% year-over-year to $12.58 million, beating the consensus of $9.75 million. GreenBox POS GBOX shares rose 29.9% to $1.65 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
Putin accuses U.S. of fanning Asia tension with Taiwan visit, AUKUS pact
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Tuesday of whipping up tensions in Asia, describing a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a "thoroughly planned provocation".
BMO downgrades Dollar General, says discount chain has fully priced in recession fears
Goldman says buybacks could be pulled forward this year as companies look to dodge new tax. How to play it.
Atlantic Equities downgrades Comcast and Charter, cites 'severely depressed' broadband additions
Goldman says buybacks could be pulled forward this year as companies look to dodge new tax. How to play it.
Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin
"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
Stock futures are little changed as traders await big retail earnings
U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday after a solid session the prior day, as traders awaited quarterly reports from major U.S. retailers. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 26 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% along with Nasdaq 100 futures. Home Depot and Walmart are slated to...
Consumers may qualify for up to $10,000 — or more — in climate tax breaks and rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates for consumers who buy electric vehicles, install solar panels or make other energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. Democrats' legislation is also expected to have indirect financial benefits for consumers, saving them an estimated $170 to $220 a...
What the fertilizer crisis means for food prices
How Sri Lanka's economy collapsed
Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic collapse in its modern history. Many experts believe the country's story is a warning sign for emerging markets.
Dollar holds firm against the Aussie, euro on heightened recession worries
The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a one-week high on Tuesday while the Aussie, euro and Chinese yuan remained under pressure as weak global economic data reignited recession fears. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, held steady at 106.51, just below the previous session's peak...
