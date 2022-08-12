ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Oil prices fall as recessionary worries weigh on demand outlook

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, after economic data from China, the world's largest crude importer, spurred fresh concerns about a potential global recession that could hit energy demand. Brent crude futures fell 90 cents, or 1%, to $94.20 a barrel by 00:03 GMT. WTI...
CNBC

Oil drops, and oil stocks go with it

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy on where crude prices are headed, as we enter the heart of hurricane season. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC

Gold extends fall on stronger dollar, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after falling more than 1% in the previous session, weighed down by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and worries over further U.S. interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.46 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after hitting its lowest since...
BUSINESS
CNBC

The other reason why food prices are rising

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Europe drought: German industry at risk as Rhine falls

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that factories may have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo. Water levels on the Rhine at Emmerich, near the Dutch border, dropped...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin

"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures are little changed as traders await big retail earnings

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday after a solid session the prior day, as traders awaited quarterly reports from major U.S. retailers. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 26 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% along with Nasdaq 100 futures. Home Depot and Walmart are slated to...
STOCKS
CNBC

What the fertilizer crisis means for food prices

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

How Sri Lanka's economy collapsed

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic collapse in its modern history. Many experts believe the country's story is a warning sign for emerging markets.
WORLD
CNBC

Dollar holds firm against the Aussie, euro on heightened recession worries

The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a one-week high on Tuesday while the Aussie, euro and Chinese yuan remained under pressure as weak global economic data reignited recession fears. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, held steady at 106.51, just below the previous session's peak...
