wealthofgeeks.com
9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore
Gulf Islands National Seashore is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. With locations in Florida and Mississippi, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Explore this list of incredible things to do at Gulf Islands National Seashore and get ready for an unforgettable coastal adventure!. Where is...
The Wharf buys 86 acres near Bama Bayou property
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Wharf at Orange Beach, a popular shopping, dining and entertainment venue on the Alabama Gulf Coast, today announces the acquisition of an additional 86 acres on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge. The...
Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
Apartments sell for big bucks
A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
niceville.com
Santa Rosa traffic advisory includes 30-day road closure
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane...
WKRG
Hitting the jet ski’s and pontoon boats on Destination Gulf Coast!
Destination Gulf Coast travels to Orange Beach to visit the Flora Bama Marina. The Flora Bama is a wildly famous bar and concert venue where people from all over come to visit to have a great time. But they also have an awesome marina that sports several different aquatic vessels that are available to rent. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams went down to the Flora Bama Marina to check out their jet ski’s and their pontoon boats. It was a great time on the water and if you’re looking for something fun to do, come on down to the Flora Bama Marina to have some fun in the sun… and water. Especially the water.
Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Both southbound lanes are back open. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road. Officials with ALEA […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
Gulf Shores to discuss applying for 2023 money from new gas tax
City could gain $100,000 toward several upcoming projects. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is adopting a 2023 transportation plan which is required to apply for Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax Funds for several projects the city has on the drawing board and ready to go out for bid. The city council will discuss the plan at the Aug. 15 work session at city hall at 4 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD: Stranded boaters rescued off the Causeway after vessel runs aground
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A huge law enforcement response converged on the Causeway Saturday evening as Mobile Fire-Rescue answered a distress call for two boaters who were stranded. According to first responders, the boaters had run their vessel aground and were standing in chin-deep water. Multiple agencies responded to help...
niceville.com
Worker at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport reportedly took items from luggage
MARY ESTHER, Fla. — A Mary Esther man who reportedly works as an airline subcontractor has been arrested in connection with reports of items stolen from luggage at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. An investigation was reportedly launched by the Okaloosa County...
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
Victims of Northwest Florida contractors have option for financial support
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With several Northwest Florida residents waiting on restitution from Banks Construction and LaCoste Construction, restitution that may never come, there is a fund in Florida that could help them out. In the past week, two contractors in Northwest Florida, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, have come under fire for taking […]
Orange Beach making strides on new Fire Station No. 3
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Once the foundation was laid for the Orange Beach Fire Station No. 3, the brick work went up quickly at the site on the corner of Canal Road and Powerline Road. “We got lucky in the sense that MW Rogers as the...
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
Apple Insider
AirTag catches airport baggage handler stealing luggage
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On August 11, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Officerevealed it had conducted an investigation into suspicious activity at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. The sheriff's Airport Security Unit were alerted to thefts relating to stolen luggage handled by an employee.
utv44.com
West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard
A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
utv44.com
Cruise lines reducing COVID policies, heading back to pre-pandemic normal
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Yesterday the Royal Caribbean joined the Norwegian Cruise Line in dropping vaccination requirements for their passengers. Back in 2020 the cruise industry was shut down due to COVID, but after 2 and a half years in the pandemic many are heading back to their pre-pandemic normal.
