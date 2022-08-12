Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
KBTX.com
Five Volleyball Matches Selected for National TV
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five Texas A&M volleyball matches will be nationally televised this season, including a pair at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday. The Maroon & White’s contests at Reed Arena against 2021 NCAA Tournament participants San Diego (Aug. 27) and Kentucky (Oct. 23) will air on SEC Network and ESPNU, respectively. The Aggies will also have three road matches aired on SEC Network at Georgia (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Missouri (Nov. 20).
KBTX.com
Freshman Evan Stewart ready to contribute right away
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A common theme among the Texas A&M football team has been the competition so far after nine fall camp practices. There’s a lot of young talent that’s challenging the veterans for starting spots. True freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of the...
KBTX.com
Aggie softball adds Arizona’s Allie Enright
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Allie Enright to the team’s roster Friday. Enright joins the Aggies after spending her freshman campaign in the Pac-12 at Arizona. “Allie comes to us with a high defensive IQ and will add depth...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars may have finished with a 4-7 record, but having played 11 games meant they made it to the playoffs. They will look to not only build on that, but will do so as Derek Thomas returns to his alma mater to be the new head coach.
KBTX.com
Iola volleyball sweeps Anderson-Shiro
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat Anderson-Shiro 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 Friday evening at Bulldog Gym. After a close second set, Iola cruised in game three for the sweep. The Lady Owls took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs took over from there and didn’t look back. On a team with no seniors, Junior Lindsey Gooch led a young Lady Bulldogs team.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were a playoff team a year ago that ended a 3 year post season drought. While they got eliminated in the first round, they tasted victory which was a huge accomplishment for the orange and black. Philip Roberts takes over the Yegua program...
KBTX.com
College Station ISD Convocation builds excitement ahead of new school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the upcoming school year College Station ISD kicked things off on Friday with it’s back-to-school convocation held at Central Church in College Station. The auditorium was packed with over 2,000 students and faculty throughout the school district sporting their school colors, waving...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
KBTX.com
Normangee ISD grows in enrollment before upcoming school year
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -There will be quite a few new faces in the halls of Normangee ISD schools this upcoming school year. Jackie Embry teaches 2nd grade at Normangee Elementary. She has taught for a total of 19 years in her teaching career, 17 of those years being in Normangee ISD.
KBTX.com
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend. On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!
KBTX.com
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
