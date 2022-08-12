Read full article on original website
Related
CMP Proposes Another New Rate Hike, Mainers Bills Would Go Up About $10 a Month
Just when we didn't think Maine families couldn't possibly be spending any more money per month just to get by, Maine's largest electric utility has announced another proposed rate increase. According to the Kennebec Journal, Central Maine Power has proposed a new rate hike on Maine customers that would amount...
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
The legislation is set to provide tax credits to qualifying electric vehicle owners. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
penbaypilot.com
A man waited three years for a trial. His case may change how Maine looks at speedy trial rights
Maine’s highest court may hear arguments on whether defendants must show they were harmed by a delayed trial, taking on the right to “speedy trials” amid a historic backlog of criminal cases across the state. Maine is among the few states not limiting the months or days...
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money
There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
spectrumlocalnews.com
State offers Maine cities and towns cannabis reimbursement funds up to $20,000
Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy is offering cities and towns that opted-in to the adult use cannabis market up to $20,000 to help cover the costs of regulating the businesses. The plan is to help cover the costs of hiring attorneys, drafting ordinances, staff time and other expenses, while...
mainepublic.org
Nine rural healthcare providers in northern Maine receive grants to sustain patient care and provide food security
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has awarded nine grants totaling nearly 3 and a half million dollars to healthcare providers in six counties across northern Maine to help them recover from the pandemic and invest in equipment to sustain services to patients. USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson said the grants show the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration to help rural communities thrive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price transparency rules
PORTLAND, Maine -- August 11, 2022 — A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices and better comply with rules intended to empower patients and save them money. But the Maine Hospital Association and its two largest members disputed the report. The report...
NECN
Maine Ferry Trips Getting Canceled Due to Staffing Shortages
Ferry trips on multiple Maine routes are getting canceled with qualified mariners in short supply. In yet another example of a field that is tight on employees, Maine Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Merrill told us that 59 Maine State Ferry trips have been cancelled over the past few months because there have not been enough staff to operate them.
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
mdislander.com
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
wagmtv.com
‘The Nations Strongest’ Good Samaritan Law, Goes into effect in Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Nations strongest Good Samaritan Law, went into effect Monday. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with a local Peer Recovery Coach to learn more about what this law means for the recovery community in the county. Michael Paddleford - Certified Peer Recovery Coach “Since...
foxbangor.com
USDA gives nine Maine health centers grants
BANGOR — On Thursday morning, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $3.49 million in grants to help nine rural Maine health care facilities that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA director Rhiannon Hampson says she was very excited to recognize the award winners. “I‘m thrilled to...
WMTW
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries. A few...
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
Comments / 0