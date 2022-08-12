ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Maine Monitor

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine

The legislation is set to provide tax credits to qualifying electric vehicle owners. Photo by Kate Cough.
I-95 FM

Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?

Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
94.3 WCYY

How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money

There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

State offers Maine cities and towns cannabis reimbursement funds up to $20,000

Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy is offering cities and towns that opted-in to the adult use cannabis market up to $20,000 to help cover the costs of regulating the businesses. The plan is to help cover the costs of hiring attorneys, drafting ordinances, staff time and other expenses, while...
mainepublic.org

Nine rural healthcare providers in northern Maine receive grants to sustain patient care and provide food security

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has awarded nine grants totaling nearly 3 and a half million dollars to healthcare providers in six counties across northern Maine to help them recover from the pandemic and invest in equipment to sustain services to patients. USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson said the grants show the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration to help rural communities thrive.
NECN

Maine Ferry Trips Getting Canceled Due to Staffing Shortages

Ferry trips on multiple Maine routes are getting canceled with qualified mariners in short supply. In yet another example of a field that is tight on employees, Maine Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Merrill told us that 59 Maine State Ferry trips have been cancelled over the past few months because there have not been enough staff to operate them.
mainebiz.biz

5 new community solar farms come online in Maine

A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
mdislander.com

Officials say start winter prep now

ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
wagmtv.com

‘The Nations Strongest’ Good Samaritan Law, Goes into effect in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Nations strongest Good Samaritan Law, went into effect Monday. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with a local Peer Recovery Coach to learn more about what this law means for the recovery community in the county. Michael Paddleford - Certified Peer Recovery Coach “Since...
foxbangor.com

USDA gives nine Maine health centers grants

BANGOR — On Thursday morning, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $3.49 million in grants to help nine rural Maine health care facilities that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA director Rhiannon Hampson says she was very excited to recognize the award winners. “I‘m thrilled to...
WMTW

Small earthquakes shake part of Maine

A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries. A few...
wabi.tv

Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities

(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
Big Country 96.9

One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.

