Biden-Harris Administration Announces $99.4 Million in Funding for Six Projects in Minnesota to Modernize Transportation and Make it More Affordable, Increase Safety and Strengthen Supply Chains

Read full article on original website
Related
ForConstructionPros.com
166 New Federal Grants Announced for Projects Under Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded more than $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and more. This year’s allocations will help more than 160 combines, more than ever before, due to the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The law provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the RAISE program to help more projects get moving across the country.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
Your local housing market just shifted—these 2 interactive maps show exactly how fast
Historic. That’s the best way to describe the pace at which the U.S. housing market slowed this summer. Just look at July inventory data. Active listings on realtor.com jumped 128,200 last month to 747,500. That’s the single biggest jump in the site’s database that goes back to 2016. The previous record hike was May 2022 (+106,900 homes) which nearly got surpassed by the June 2022 jump (+102,900 homes).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told
WASHINGTON – Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S. The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CNBC
U.S. workers lost about $28 billion in wages during Covid-19 due to lack of access to paid leave, report finds
Workers without access to paid leave lost an average of $815 in wages for a week of missed work during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Urban Institute. In total, workers missed out on approximately $28 billion more in wages from March 2020 to February 2022...
Report: California UI program's problems 'caused hardship for unemployed workers'
(The Center Square) – California’s unemployment insurance program “faltered” during the two most recent economic downturns, resulting in "hardship for unemployed workers and their families,” according to a scathing report from the Legislative Analyst's Office on Monday. California’s unemployment insurance program, which provides temporary wages...
RELATED PEOPLE
freightwaves.com
Canadian forest products shippers want feds to collect freight rail data
A Canadian shippers group supports the federal government’s plan requiring freight railroads to provide service data as a way to improve visibility into supply chain flows. The Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) says the data could help improve efficiency along the supply chain by highlighting which areas are prone to bottlenecks and might need additional investment from the government through Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund.
Comments / 0