A race to represent the Florida Keys and Miami-Dade County in Congress will see Republican incumbent Carlos Gimenez and five challengers. A Republican primary will be between Gimenez, Carlos Garin, of Coral Gables and K.W. Miller, of Miami. On the Democratic side, Robert Asencio, of Miami, will square off against Juan Paredes, of Miami, in the Aug. 23 primary. Winners from those races will square off in the November general election. Jeremiah Schaffer, a Sugarloaf resident, enters as a write-in candidate.

