BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12. The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO