KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
WacoTrib.com
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
KWTX
Midway Little League advances to Championship Game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (KWTX) - The girls from Waco are just one win away from taking home the Little League Softball World Series!. Midway Little League beat Virginia 5-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game. Midway is the youngest team in the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped them from...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were a playoff team a year ago that ended a 3 year post season drought. While they got eliminated in the first round, they tasted victory which was a huge accomplishment for the orange and black. Philip Roberts takes over the Yegua program...
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on “finishing”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
'It's Beautiful': Baylor WR Describes Blake Shapen's Passing Ability
On the way to back-to-back Big 12 titles, Shapen and the Bears are aiming to leave the conference breathless.
KBTX.com
Iola volleyball sweeps Anderson-Shiro
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat Anderson-Shiro 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 Friday evening at Bulldog Gym. After a close second set, Iola cruised in game three for the sweep. The Lady Owls took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs took over from there and didn’t look back. On a team with no seniors, Junior Lindsey Gooch led a young Lady Bulldogs team.
WacoTrib.com
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
KWTX
Marlin High School athlete places in the AAU Junior Olympic Games
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin High School athlete recently returned home from the nation’s largest multi-sporting event, placing in the top 10 and top 25 in track and field events. Praiyer Jones is a football, track and field athlete at Marlin High. He made it to the national...
KBTX.com
Aggie softball adds Arizona’s Allie Enright
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Allie Enright to the team’s roster Friday. Enright joins the Aggies after spending her freshman campaign in the Pac-12 at Arizona. “Allie comes to us with a high defensive IQ and will add depth...
KBTX.com
Five Volleyball Matches Selected for National TV
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five Texas A&M volleyball matches will be nationally televised this season, including a pair at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday. The Maroon & White’s contests at Reed Arena against 2021 NCAA Tournament participants San Diego (Aug. 27) and Kentucky (Oct. 23) will air on SEC Network and ESPNU, respectively. The Aggies will also have three road matches aired on SEC Network at Georgia (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Missouri (Nov. 20).
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan honored some hard-working individuals at their latest city council meeting. “Team Texas” won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football in Orlando, Florida this past June. Six of these athletes represented Bryan-College Station’s Special Olympics team, the Aggie Bombers.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Joey McGee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12. The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.
KBTX.com
Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
fox44news.com
Waco PD Prepares to Host Back to School Bash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been able to cross some things off your back to school check-list, the Waco Police Department has you covered this Saturday at the back to school bash. The free event will be at the Extraco Event Center from 8 a.m....
