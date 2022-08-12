ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremond, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
IOLA, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
NORMANGEE, TX
WacoTrib.com

From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run

MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
MARLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies focused on better start to games

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bremond, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
KWTX

Midway Little League advances to Championship Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (KWTX) - The girls from Waco are just one win away from taking home the Little League Softball World Series!. Midway Little League beat Virginia 5-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game. Midway is the youngest team in the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped them from...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were a playoff team a year ago that ended a 3 year post season drought. While they got eliminated in the first round, they tasted victory which was a huge accomplishment for the orange and black. Philip Roberts takes over the Yegua program...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies focused on “finishing”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bremond Tigers#Mvp
KBTX.com

Iola volleyball sweeps Anderson-Shiro

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat Anderson-Shiro 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 Friday evening at Bulldog Gym. After a close second set, Iola cruised in game three for the sweep. The Lady Owls took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs took over from there and didn’t look back. On a team with no seniors, Junior Lindsey Gooch led a young Lady Bulldogs team.
IOLA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Marlin High School athlete places in the AAU Junior Olympic Games

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin High School athlete recently returned home from the nation’s largest multi-sporting event, placing in the top 10 and top 25 in track and field events. Praiyer Jones is a football, track and field athlete at Marlin High. He made it to the national...
MARLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie softball adds Arizona’s Allie Enright

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Allie Enright to the team’s roster Friday. Enright joins the Aggies after spending her freshman campaign in the Pac-12 at Arizona. “Allie comes to us with a high defensive IQ and will add depth...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Five Volleyball Matches Selected for National TV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five Texas A&M volleyball matches will be nationally televised this season, including a pair at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday. The Maroon & White’s contests at Reed Arena against 2021 NCAA Tournament participants San Diego (Aug. 27) and Kentucky (Oct. 23) will air on SEC Network and ESPNU, respectively. The Aggies will also have three road matches aired on SEC Network at Georgia (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Missouri (Nov. 20).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan honored some hard-working individuals at their latest city council meeting. “Team Texas” won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football in Orlando, Florida this past June. Six of these athletes represented Bryan-College Station’s Special Olympics team, the Aggie Bombers.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future

STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Joey McGee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12. The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD Prepares to Host Back to School Bash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been able to cross some things off your back to school check-list, the Waco Police Department has you covered this Saturday at the back to school bash. The free event will be at the Extraco Event Center from 8 a.m....
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy