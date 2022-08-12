Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers proved last year that they are a team that can deal with adversity and overcome it. Unfortunately they have more of that to deal with this season. A year ago they had to forfeit 7 games because of an ineligible player. This year...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were a playoff team a year ago that ended a 3 year post season drought. While they got eliminated in the first round, they tasted victory which was a huge accomplishment for the orange and black. Philip Roberts takes over the Yegua program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on “finishing”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Sam Houston at the Aggies
I'm starting a series on each of the games on the Aggies' 2022 schedule. This isn't going to be a detailed breakdown of an opponent but instead a Texas A&M centric look at what to expect based on what we know about both teams at the present time. 1. Power...
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL LOSES THREE, WHILE RT-C GOES 2-1 IN TOURNAMENT PLAY
The Burton Lady Panthers Volleyball Team had a tough day at the Westwood Tournament losing to three games to drop to 0-4 on the season. The Panthers, who are in Class 2A, played against three 6A teams. lost to Buda Johnson 25-16, 25-14 lost to Vandegrift 25-13, 25-11 lost to...
KBTX.com
Aggie softball adds Arizona’s Allie Enright
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Allie Enright to the team’s roster Friday. Enright joins the Aggies after spending her freshman campaign in the Pac-12 at Arizona. “Allie comes to us with a high defensive IQ and will add depth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Five Volleyball Matches Selected for National TV
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five Texas A&M volleyball matches will be nationally televised this season, including a pair at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday. The Maroon & White’s contests at Reed Arena against 2021 NCAA Tournament participants San Diego (Aug. 27) and Kentucky (Oct. 23) will air on SEC Network and ESPNU, respectively. The Aggies will also have three road matches aired on SEC Network at Georgia (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Missouri (Nov. 20).
Donno Mailbag: Is Texas A&M Really THAT Much Better Than Miami?
Are the Texas A&M Aggies really more than a touchdown better than the Miami Hurricanes? Will left tackle Zion Nelson be ready to go by week 3? Alex Donno tackles these questions and more in his weekly mail bag!
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
KBTX.com
Normangee ISD grows in enrollment before upcoming school year
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -There will be quite a few new faces in the halls of Normangee ISD schools this upcoming school year. Jackie Embry teaches 2nd grade at Normangee Elementary. She has taught for a total of 19 years in her teaching career, 17 of those years being in Normangee ISD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
KBTX.com
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
KBTX.com
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend. On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Birdie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Birdie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Aug. 12, 2022. Birdie is a one year old mixed breed and is currently in foster care. Birdie is in foster care with a cat and another dog so she will be good in a home with other animals. Birdie will come microchipped and spayed.
starlocalmedia.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
KBTX.com
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
Comments / 0